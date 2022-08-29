Over one thousand (1,000) people are threatened with having their houses demolished in Luano Ward, Nchanga Constituency in Chingola on the Copperbelt.

Facts of the matter are that, a private company, Mapalo Quarries, is claiming ownership of a 95-hectare piece of land, where the houses have been constructed.

And Nchanga Member of Parliament, Derrick Chilundika noted that the aforementioned land houses a Police Post, Clinic and a Mini-Hospital, which might also be affected as the company has plans of demolishing structures in claiming back the land.

Mr Chilundika, has disputed the title of ownership by the private company alleging that it was fraudulently obtained and he has since reported Mapalo Quarries Limited to Chingola Central Police Station.

“According to the Council documentation, there are no minutes indicating that Mapalo Quarries was issued the 95-hectare piece of land, it is claiming,” Mr Chilundika explained

Meanwhile, Luano Ward Councilor Evans Simpito has appealed to the government to quickly resolve the matter as people in the area are in panic that their structures will be demolished.

The plan to demolish the over one thousand (1,000) houses in Luano Ward comes barely a month after the demolition of over three hundred (300) houses in Chingola’s Kasompe Airstrip by the Chingola Municipal Council.

On 20th August, 2022 the Chingola Municipal Council demolished over 300 structures illegally built on the Kasompe Airstrip, a land on title and belonging to Zambia Civil Aviation Authority.

The development in the area was not allocated by the Council and structures were erected without planning permission from the Local Authority hence prompting the demolition.

The Municipality, through the Department of Development Planning issued enforcement notices on 15th February, 2022 for the developers to suspend all works and demolish the structures within a period of 28 days as they were being done without planning permission required under the provisions of Section, 49(1) and (2) of the Urban and Regional Planning Act No.3 of 2015 of the Laws of Zambia.

Despite issuance of the notices and engagement with the developers to stop the illegal construction, the developers continued to erect illegal structures.

Members of the public were warned by the Local Authority to consult them when acquiring building permission before construction of structures takes place as the Municipality is mandated by Law to administer land on behalf of the Government.

The Council further reminded that the move to demolish illegal structures was not meant to injure the illegal developers but deter people from constructing structures without the Council’s approval.

Therefore, the Council stated that they will not be blamed for the demolition of structures if the developers do not adhere to the Local Authority’s instructions.