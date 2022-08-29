Here are selected briefs on our foreign-based stars performances over the weekend.



=TANZANIA

Midfielder Clatous Chama scored a brace that included a penalty in Sunday’s 4-2 international club friendly win over visiting Asante Kotoko of Ghana in Dar es Salaam.

Striker Moses Phiri won the penalty for Simba’s third goal in the 44th minute that Chama converted before the latter completed his brace with the friendly match’s final goal in the 56th.



=DENMARK

Midfielder Lubambo Musonda started for 6th placed Horsens’ in Friday’s 2-1 home win over 4th positioned AGF.



=SERBIA

Midfielder Klings Kangwa on Saturday played the opening 63 minutes in Red Star Belgrade’s 4-1 home win over Javor Ivanjica.

=SCOTLAND

Rangers: Striker Fashion Sakala was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 4-0 home win over second from bottom Ross County.

Ayr United:Defender Frankie Musonda played the full 90 minutes and provided an assist for the Championship leaders in Friday’s 3-1 home win over Dundee.



=SOUTH AFRICA

Mamelodi Sundowns/SuperSport United: Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene was not in Sundowns’ team for Sunday’s 2-0 Top 8 Cup quarterfinal home win over SuperSport United.

Supersport striker Gampani Lungu played the full 90 minutes in the Pretoria derby.

=CROATIA

Midfielder Prince Mumba came on in the 66th minute of NK Istra’s 2-0 away win over HNK Gorica on Friday.

=ITALY

Midfielder Lameck Banda made his first starting XI on Sunday in Lecce’s 1-1 home draw against Empoli.

Banda provided the assist for Lecce’s equalizer in the 40th minute and was substituted in the 73rd minute.





=ENGLAND

Leicester City:Striker Patson Daka was an unused substitute on Saturday in Leicesters’ 2-1 away loss to Chelsea.

Brighton: Midfielder Enock Mwepu came on in the 70th minute of Saturday’s 1-0 home win over Leeds United.

=SWITZERLAND

Defender Miguel Chaiwa was not in Young Boys 5-1 away win over Winterthur on Sunday.