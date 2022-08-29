9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 29, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

VEEP urges the church to continue supporting the vulnerable

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Headlines VEEP urges the church to continue supporting the vulnerable
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Vice President Mutale Nalumango has commended the church for its continued support of helping the vulnerable in society. Ms. Nalumango says the church has always been a key stakeholder in supplementing government’s effort through helping the needy in society.

The Vice President said this in a speech read on her behalf by Copperbelt Province deputy permanent Secretary Daniel Kamenga at the installation and consecration of Bishop Charles Mumba at Christ the King Ministries International Church of all nations in Ndola today.

Through Christ the King ministries over 500 vulnerable people in Ndola district are being feed on a monthly basis which is one way of reducing hunger in communities and the country at large.

“I would like to commend the church for the scholarship support it gives to the vulnerable children from kindergarten to college and Universities.

“ This entails prudent management of resources raised from tithes and offering,” she said.

The Vice President has encouraged the church to utilise the opportunities that the government is presenting such as the constituency development funds ( CDF) and CEEC loans for traders ,marketeers, farmers among others under the Ministry of Small and medium enterprise.

“ The deadline for the CEEC loans under the ministry of Small and medium enterprise is set for September 23, 2022, “ she said adding that: “ there is need for all public members to quickly apply and access the loans.”

The vice President has since Congratulated Bishop Mumba for being installed and consecrated for more responsibilities.

And Bishop Mumba said the church is focused on uplifting the living standard of the people in the community.

In a speech read on his behalf by Deaconess Isabel Kanshand, the clergyman said the church understands the church and government need each other in national development.

He explained that this was the reason why his church is keen at taking care of over 500 through feeding them and paying their rentals.

He further announced that his church is constructing a five thousand seater church building project calling on the government to step in and help where needed.

Previous article2 500 community health workers trained in healthcare management

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

VEEP urges the church to continue supporting the vulnerable

Vice President Mutale Nalumango has commended the church for its continued support of helping the vulnerable in society....
Read more

More Articles In This Category

2 500 community health workers trained in healthcare management

General News Chief Editor - 0
Rotary International President Jennifer Jones says her club has so trained 2500 community healthcare providers in healthcare management. Ms Jones explains that the Rotary...
Read more

Ndola City Council officially hands over K 2.4 million to institutions that enrolled students

General News Chief Editor - 1
Ndola City Council has officially handed over K 2,425,000 to institutions that enrolled students who successfully applied for skills development bursaries under the Chifubu...
Read more

Bus drivers and conductors union to maintain order following the ejection of cadres from bus stations

General News Chief Editor - 10
The Bus drivers and conductors union ( BDCU ) on the Copperbelt province has embarked on a vigorous inspection to ensure sanity...
Read more

Government expresses concern with the number of youths not accessing tertiary education

General News Chief Editor - 5
The government say it is concerned that most youths in the region are unable to further their education after grade 12. Northwestern province Permanent Secretary,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.