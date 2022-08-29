Vice President Mutale Nalumango has commended the church for its continued support of helping the vulnerable in society. Ms. Nalumango says the church has always been a key stakeholder in supplementing government’s effort through helping the needy in society.

The Vice President said this in a speech read on her behalf by Copperbelt Province deputy permanent Secretary Daniel Kamenga at the installation and consecration of Bishop Charles Mumba at Christ the King Ministries International Church of all nations in Ndola today.

Through Christ the King ministries over 500 vulnerable people in Ndola district are being feed on a monthly basis which is one way of reducing hunger in communities and the country at large.

“I would like to commend the church for the scholarship support it gives to the vulnerable children from kindergarten to college and Universities.

“ This entails prudent management of resources raised from tithes and offering,” she said.

The Vice President has encouraged the church to utilise the opportunities that the government is presenting such as the constituency development funds ( CDF) and CEEC loans for traders ,marketeers, farmers among others under the Ministry of Small and medium enterprise.

“ The deadline for the CEEC loans under the ministry of Small and medium enterprise is set for September 23, 2022, “ she said adding that: “ there is need for all public members to quickly apply and access the loans.”

The vice President has since Congratulated Bishop Mumba for being installed and consecrated for more responsibilities.

And Bishop Mumba said the church is focused on uplifting the living standard of the people in the community.

In a speech read on his behalf by Deaconess Isabel Kanshand, the clergyman said the church understands the church and government need each other in national development.

He explained that this was the reason why his church is keen at taking care of over 500 through feeding them and paying their rentals.

He further announced that his church is constructing a five thousand seater church building project calling on the government to step in and help where needed.