Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha says the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) acted within the law by rejecting the nominations of former Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo and his kwacha counterpart Joseph Malanji because they are not qualified.

Mr. Kabesha has advised those that are not clear about the law regarding the eligibility of a candidate in the electoral process, to go to court and seek for interpretation of the applicable clauses.

The attorney general is subsequently urging the two that were disqualified from filing in their nominations in the upcoming kwacha and kabushi parliamentary by-elections not to relent but look for alternative ways to contribute to national development.

And New Heritage Party President Chishala Kateka says the patriotic front should have had alternative candidates for both the kabushi and kwacha constituency by-elections which would have allowed them to field candidates in the two areas.

Ms. Kateka tells Phoenix News that the failure by the party to successfully file in nominations for its two candidates, Mr. Lusambo and Mr. Malanji is unfortunate.

Meanwhile, various political parties that successfully filed in their nominations for next month September 15th, 2022 parliamentary by-election have begun making promises and committing themselves to work for the people.

United Prosperous And Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) candidate Shadreck Mumba will tap into his president, Charles Chanda’s promise to adopt the 17 community schools in the constituency, create a parallel Constituency Development Fund –CDF- program, hand over 1 of his 6 emerald mines in Lufwanyama to the youths and hand over a 5 acres farm to Copperbelt University -CBU- students to supplement their feeding and create them wealth.

Former Copperbelt University Students Union –COBUSU- President Lawrence Kasonde is vying for the Kwacha seat as an independent candidate and has hinted that its time for Kwacha Constituency to have a youthful member of parliament that will bring fresh ideas to the table.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is Fielding Ashan Jayawardene who has promised to fight poverty through agriculture and women empowerment and further, infrastructure development including maternity wings at health facilities.

The Ruling United Party for National Development –UPND- has declared that it will increase the productivity of the youth population through agriculture and Charles Mulenga, the aspiring candidate, has promised to use the enhanced Constituency Development Fund –CDF- to solve various challenges in the area.

And Leadership Movement –LM-, candidate Professor Oliver Silumbe has vowed to create jobs through innovation and to ensure enhanced agriculture production.