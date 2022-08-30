Yes, it is still very early days but the top four after Week 2 of the 2022/2023 FAZ Super League campaign has a nostalgic tone.

Except for Kabwe Warriors and fallen Roan United, some old foes make a rare top-four tenancy of years gone by.

1980 and 1998 champions Nchanga Rangers who were promoted this season after four years away occupy second place.

Leading are six-time champions Power Dynamos are tied on 6 points with Nchanga but have underachieved since winning their last league title in 2011.

Five-time champions and perennial top four contenders Green Buffaloes are the other old guard trying to make an early statement this season.

It was the same situation for Buffaloes last season who led for over three months until the wheels came off in early January.

Just behind Buffaloes and sharing 4 points with them are the record champions Nkana.

Meanwhile, Zanaco and Zesco who have dominated Zambian football over the last decade are 9th on 3 points and 13th on 1 point respectively and already nursing wounds from defeats in Week 2.

Interestingly, Nchanga handed Zanaco their first loss of this season when the Chingola side came from one-down at halftime to beat the seven-time champions 2-1 at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

And all top four clubs have interesting Week 3 fixtures.

Nchanga is the only side with a top four date this weekend when they host Green Buffaloes on Saturday, Power Dynamos are away to Green Eagles on the same day while on Sunday Nkana awaits Zanaco in Kitwe.



WEEKEND SCORECARD

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 2

27/08/2022

Green Eagles 1(Amity Shamende 87′)-FC MUZA 0

Green Buffaloes 2(John Kosamu 56′, Jack Chirwa 63′)-Chambishi 0

Zanaco 1(Tshite Mweshi 31′)-Nchanga Rangers 2(Logic Chingandu 62′, Pedro Miguel 90′)

Napsa Stars 0-Nkwazi 0

Kabwe Warriors 0-Forest Rangers 1(Chitoshi Chinga 60′)

Kansanshi Dynamos 0-Prison Leopards 2(Lubinda Mundia 63′, Landu Miete 84′)

Buildcon 1(Davis Bwalya 66′)-Nkana 3(Patrick Gondwe 3′, Alex Ngonga 26′ 84’pen)

Zesco United 0-Red Arrows 1(Saddam Yusuf 39′)

28/08/2022

Power Dynamos 3(Kennedy Musonda 37′ 50′, Kilo Mwepu 90′)-Lumwana Radiants 1(Benjamin Mukanda 66′)



FAZ National Division 1

Week 2

25/08/2022

Konkola Blades 1-2 Zesco Malaiti Rangers

27/08/2022

City of Lusaka 0-0 Trident FC

Atletico FC 1-2 Aguila FC

28/08/2022

Mutondo Stars 2-0 Kafue Celtic

(Mwansa Mwamba 18’, Godfrey Chibanga 90+2’)

Young Buffaloes 0-1 Barts FC

(Isidore Banda 31’)

Jumulo 0-1 Mufulira Wanderers

(Evans Musonda 83’)

Indeni 2-1 Mpulungu Harbour

(Graven Chitalu 31’, Charles Yande 50’/ Jeffrey Sikapite 55’)

Kitwe United 1-0 Kafue Eagles

(Moses Lolozi 90’)

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE TOP SCORERS 2022/2023

28/08/2022

Benjamin Mukanda (Lumwana):2

Logic Chingandu (Nchanga Rangers):2

Alex Ngonga (Nkana):2

Kennedy Musonda (Power Dynamos):2

Davis Bwalya (Buildcon):1

Tshite Mweshi (Zanaco):1

John Kosamu (Green Buffaloes):1

Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes):1

Chitoshi Chinga (Forest Rangers):1

Pedro Miguel (Nchanga Rangers):1

Landu Meite (Prison Leopards):1

Lubinda Mundia(Prison Leopards):1

Saddam Yusuf(Red Arrows:1

Kilo Mwepu (Power Dynamos):1

Patrick Gondwe (Nkana):1

Amity Shamende(Green Eagles):1

Andrew Phiri (FC MUZA):1

Golden Mashata (Green Buffaloes):1

Abraham Kanyanga (Lumwana):1

Kapambwe Musonda (Lumwana):1

Hosea Silwimba (Green Eagles):1

Abraham Siankombo (Zanaco):1

Damiano Kola (Prison Leopards):1

Alfred Leku (Zesco United):1

Jacob Kaunda (Power Dynamos):1