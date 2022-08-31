9.5 C
Sports
Barbara Excited to Be Back for Shepolopolo Action

Shepolopolo Zambia captain and striker Barbara Banda has expressed her excitement to be part of the squad for the COSAFA Women’s Championship that runs from August 31-11 September in South Africa.

Banda controversially missed the Africa Cup in Morocco over the alleged failure to meet CAF guidelines.

She is part of the Zambia team that begins the COSAFA Cup campaign on Thursday at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Speaking to FAZ Media in Pretoria, Banda said playing at the regional competition will be a great comeback for her.

“I am very happy to be with the team and I am so excited because the morale is very high in camp and everyone is ready for the tournament,” Banda said.

“My morale is always high because I always want to be on top of the game. I just have to push hard because I have been out for a long time. This is a very good return for me,” she said.

Zambia is aiming to win the first COSAFA Women Cup.

“The main target for the team is to win the COSAFA Cup because in the past tournament the team has been doing great. We are all in shape, so it is time to carry the COSAFA Cup,” Banda said.

The match against Lesotho is on 4 September and Zambia will tackle Eswatini two days later.

