Here are some selected briefs from early mid-week action involving over overseas Chipolopolo stars.

=DENMARK

On Monday evening, midfielder Edward Chilufya came on in the 77th minute for mid-table side Midtjlland’s 2-0 away win over Brondby.

=SCOTLAND

Striker Fashion Sakala started his first competitive game of the season on Tuesday in a 3-1 League victory over Queen of the South before being substituted in the 88th minute.

=ENGLAND

Chipolopolo captain Enock Mwepu started for Brighton in Tuesdays 2-1 away loss at Fulham before being substituted in the 63rd minute.