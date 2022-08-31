9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

MID-WEEK PRO’S HIT LIST

By sports
55 views
0
Sports MID-WEEK PRO'S HIT LIST
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Here are some selected briefs from early mid-week action involving over overseas Chipolopolo stars.

=DENMARK
On Monday evening, midfielder Edward Chilufya came on in the 77th minute for mid-table side Midtjlland’s 2-0 away win over Brondby.

=SCOTLAND
Striker Fashion Sakala started his first competitive game of the season on Tuesday in a 3-1 League victory over Queen of the South before being substituted in the 88th minute.

=ENGLAND
Chipolopolo captain Enock Mwepu started for Brighton in Tuesdays 2-1 away loss at Fulham before being substituted in the 63rd minute.

Previous articleChinese firm abandons borehole drilling project in Zambezi district

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

MID-WEEK PRO’S HIT LIST

Here are some selected briefs from early mid-week action involving over overseas Chipolopolo stars. =DENMARK On Monday evening, midfielder Edward Chilufya...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Janza Jumps Straight into the Deep End of Tanzania Job

Sports sports - 1
Ex-Chipolopolo trainer Honour Janza has started work as interim Tanzania head coach a day after his appointment. The Tanzania Football Federation on Monday named Janza...
Read more

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Old Guard Gathers in Top 4

Sports sports - 0
Yes, it is still very early days but the top four after Week 2 of the 2022/2023 FAZ Super League campaign has a nostalgic...
Read more

Shepolopolo Arrive in South Africa For COSAFA Womens Cup

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo Zambia are in South Africa for the COSAFA Women’s Championship that runs from August 31-11 September. The Bruce Mwape coached side travelled to South...
Read more

DIV 1 WRAP: Mighty Stay Unbeaten

Sports sports - 0
Mighty Mufulira Wanderers have kept their prefect start to the FAZ National Division season after edging Jumulo 1-0 away at Kafubu Stadium in Luanshya. Ex-Red...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.