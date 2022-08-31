State House has reacted angrily to a comment made by Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) President Edith Nawakwi in which she alleged that President Hakainde Hichilema will be the most corrupt President by the time he will be leaving office.

Featuring on Millennium Radio this week, Ms Nawakwi charged President Hakainde Hichilema will be the most corrupt President by the time he will be leaving office because he lives at his private residence and people do not know what he does there.

“By the time HH leaves office, he will be the most corrupt President because he lives at his private residence and we don’t know what he does there,” Ms. Nawakwi said.

But Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya said Nawakwi should know that Zambians no longer have the appetite for the kind of political sensationalism and rabble rousing she has always championed.

Mr. Bwalya said the FDD leader is attacking President Hichilema to gain public attention.

Presidential Spokesperson accused Ms. Nawakwi of being out of touch with the needs of ordinary citizens.

“Ms Edith Nawakwi should take stock and reconcile the fact that Zambians no longer have the appetite for the kind of political sensationalism and rabble rousing she has always championed in a futile bid to gain public attention’s Nawakwi must be reminded that at the last general election, Zambians resoundingly rejected her desperate and toxic running commentaries underpinned by lies, false accusations, ethnic hatred and propaganda targeted at President Hakainde Hichilema,” Mr. Bwalya said.

“On the contrary, the people of Zambia voted for President Hichilema and gave him the mandate to deliver free education for thousands of children, deliver historic public pensions reforms to allow for partial access to contributions, deliver a devolved and enhanced CDF for better constituency development, recruit tens of thousands of civil servants, resolve the debt crisis, fight corruption and restore the rule of law – all of which the President has delivered in the first 12 months of being in office, with pensions reforms nearing a conclusion,” he said.

Mr. Bwalya repeated that President Hichilema will continue to focus on prioritizing the needs of ordinary people by making sure that public resources are prioritized for the greater benefit of the people of Zambia.

“Ms. Nawakwi’s clear lack of appreciation for the rapid development milestones President Hichilema has achieved in the last 12 months is a clear demonstration that Ms. Nawakwi is out of touch with the needs of ordinary citizens.It is regrettable and shameless, that while President Hichilema is relentlessly working to deliver a robust and inclusive economy for all Zambians by lowering inflation to its lowest in many years, stabilizing the Kwacha, creating a predictable and fair economic environment for private sector participation, opposition political party leaders like Ms Nawakwi are petting around on non consequential issues in a failed quest to derail the President. Let me reiterate that the President will continue to focus on prioritizing the needs of ordinary people by making sure that public resources are prioritized for the greater benefit of the people of Zambia,” Mr. Bwalya said.

Last month, Ms Nawakwi warned the UPND led Government against relying heavily on the pending International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package for the local economy recovery.

Featuring on Camnet TV’s National Matter, The economist and former Finance Minister in the MMD regime challenged the New Dawn government to come up with a plan that will improve the economy of citizens.

“I heard our President say that watch me by June (2022), read my lips and I am yet to read anything but the question that we need to ask ourselves as a nation. This package is meant for debt relief so that we pay our creditors. What is our programme that we Zambians have in place for my mother in Chinyinji, for my mother in Chama to put food on the table? That is the programme I am looking for from the Government and the Zambians. That is the programme that we Zambians need to sit and discuss a local martial plan. To get ourselves out of individual economic quagmire and get our nation out of abject poverty,” she said.