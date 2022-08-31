9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Health
Updated:

The government releases K6 million for Ndola Teaching Hospital

By Chief Editor
The government has released six million Kwacha to Ndola Teaching Hospital on the Copperbelt for infrastructure rehabilitation.

Copperbelt province Minister Elisha Matambo disclosed to ZANIS that the funds will go towards the rehabilitation of critical areas at Ndola Teaching Hospital- NTH

Mr Matambo said it is the desire of government to improve the provision of quality health care services hence the release of funds.

Mr. Matamba also assured Copperbelt province residents that even other health facilities will be worked on immediately the funds are ready.

“The government is in the process of fixing what was wrong and we are asking the people to be a little bit patient with us because we are a listening government,” he said.

He added that other projects that have been lined up to be done as soon as the funds are made available include roads such as the Ndola-Lusaka, Ndola-Mufulira, Chililabombwe- Kasumbalesa among others.

Provincial Permanent Secretary Augustine Kasongo explained that the funds were received last week and that the provincial administration is waiting for tender procedures to complete.

Mr. Kasongo said the funds have been released according to the bill of quantities that was done when accessing the works to be done at the hospital.

