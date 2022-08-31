9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Feature Politics
Updated:

UPND reports Corruption in Kwacha and Kabushi aim at causing fresh nominations

By Chief Editor
The ruling UPND on the Copperbelt has reported alleged corruption pertaining to the impending Kwacha and Kabushi Constituency Parliamentary by-elections to the Anti-Corruption Commission(ACC).

The party alleges that the two candidates that lost the seats to nullification want to retain these parliamentary seats at all costs and decided to pay alternative candidates to withdraw before the poll day in case their court cases do not go their way.

Speaking after reporting the alleged corruption and delivering evidence to the ACC in Kitwe today, UPND Provincial Youth Chairman Warren Hinyama said his party will not sit idle and watch electoral malpractice and corruption take place in the two constituencies.

Mr. Hinyama, who declined to name the people involved to allow for the ACC to do its investigations, however charged that a named opposition political party is trying to use the defective constitution it enacted to frustrate efforts by government to deliver development.

And UPND Copperbelt Province Youth Vice Chairman in-charge of politics, Kangwa Kamando says while its constitutional for any person to withdraw from participating in elections, the party has gone ahead to reported the act by two named alleged corrupt candidates paying others to derail the Kwacha and Kabushi by-elections.

9 candidates last Thursday successfully filed in their nominations to contest for the Kwacha and Kabushi by-elections while former parliamentarians in the two areas had their nominations rejected by the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ citing article 52 (2) of the constitution.

