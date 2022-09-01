Shepolopolo Zambia opened the 2022 COSAFA Women’s Championship with a 2-0 win over Namibia on Thursday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in South Africa.

Zambia captain and striker Barbra Banda was the star of the day after grabbing a brace in the Group B match against the Namibians.

Banda handed Zambia an early lead with a third minute goal after being set up by midfielder Ireen Lungu.

The second goal came late after 71 minutes to ensure Zambia kicked off the campaign with victory.

Banda was unable to continue the match due to injury and was replaced by debutant Eneless Phiri.

She was voted player of the match.

Meanwhile, Shepolopolo’s next match will be against Lesotho on 4 September.

Lesotho is topping Group B on goals after thumping Eswatini 3-0 in the group opener earlier on Thursday afternoon.