Friday, September 2, 2022
Barbra Banda Promising More Goals At COSAFA Womens Cup

Shepolopolo Zambia captain Barbra Banda has promised to score more goals at the 2022 COSAFA Women’s Championship after banging a brace in the 2-0 win over Namibia in Pretoria on Thursday.

Striker Banda’s brace at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium earned her player of the match accolade.

In a post match interview, Banda, who controversially missed the Africa Cup, said it was pleasing to see Zambian start the COSAFA Cup with a win.

“We wanted to come back with three points like we did. The team is ok, we played very well. It is not that we were perfect in the game, we still have to go back to our drawing board and see where we were lacking and some mistakes we made,” Banda said.

“Being a woman of the match, it was not, but I think the hard work and the team spirit that we had helped that is why I am dedicating the award to the team because on my own I was not going to do it. So I have to continue working hard with the team and get more awards if everything goes well. My main target as a striker is to score many goals,” she said.

Shepolopolo’s next match will be against Lesotho on 4 September.

Lesotho is topping Group B on goals after thumping Eswatini 3-0 in the group opener earlier on Thursday afternoon.

