Updated:

Sean Tembo’s remarks are disrespectful and demeaning and an outright insult to women-NGOCC

The Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has condemned in the strongest terms the sexist and demeaning language used by opposition Patriots for Economic Progress president, Sean Tembo.

In a recent Facebook post, Mr Tembo equated the monthly fuel revision to women’s menstrual cycles.

NGOCC Chairperson Mary Mulenga said that efforts to engage the opposition leader by some concerned women and stakeholders have been downplayed, undermining the critical role that women play in the development process of the country.

Mrs Mulenga has since demanded that Mr Tembo retracts his offensive and insulting post and apologizes to the women and citizens of this country, adding that Mr Tembo’s illustration is not only disrespectful and demeaning but an outright insult to women. Mr Tembo was apprehended by police on Thursday this week for allegedly defaming the President.

Below is the full statement

NGOCC EXPRESSES HAPPINESS ABOUT SEAN TEMBO’S INCARCERATION

The Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) condemns in the strongest terms the sexist and demeaning language used by opposition Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) president, Mr. Sean Tembo.

In a recent Facebook post, Mr Tembo shockingly equated the monthly fuel revision to women’s menstrual cycles.

Efforts to engage the opposition leader by some concerned women and stakeholders have been downplayed, undermining the critical role that women play in the development process of the country.

Mr Tembo’s illustration is not only disrespectful and demeaning but an outright insult to women. We expect our politicians to be gender sensitive even as they conduct their politics.

The comparison of monthly menstrual cycles to fuel revisions is an insult and a mockery of the women’s physical make-up for which they have no choice.

As a women’s movement, we demand that Mr Tembo retract his offensive and insulting post and apologizes to the women and citizens of this country. We would like to reiterate our appeal to politicians to practice issue-based politics devoid of insulting, sexist and demeaning language on any gender.

As a national leader and one aspiring to the highest office of the nation, it is our considered view that Mr Tembo would conduct himself as a role model for women, men, girls and boys alike.

ISSUED;
for/NGOCC
Mary S. Mulenga
CHAIRPERSON

Previous articlePF must be grateful that HH has restructured the huge debt they accrued while in Government-Kangombe

