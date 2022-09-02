Power Dynamos have a difficult date in their quest to stay top of the log when they visit tough Green Eagles this Saturday in Choma.

The Kitwe side has made a bright start to its challenge for the 2022/2023 title with two convincing wins heading to Week 3 of the very fresh campaign.

However, Power visit an Eagles side that has not lost at home in Choma since October 16, 2021, when Kabwe Warriors beat them 2-1.

Since then, Eagles has collected seven draws and eight wins with the latter’s victory coming on August 27 when they beat FC MUZA 1-0 in their Southern Province derby.

It is also 10 years since Power won in Choma.

“One game at the time. We will see how the coaches how will take this one and how they will approach the game,” said Power striker Kennedy Musonda who scored a brace in last Sunday’s 3-1 win over promoted Lumwana Radiants.

Meanwhile, second placed and promoted side Nchanga Rangers who are tied on 6 points with Power are also in action this Saturday.

Nchanga is home against Green Buffaloes, who are third, in Week 3’s only top four clash.

Nkana, who occupy fourth spot, only play on Sunday when they host Zanaco in Kitwe.



FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 3 FIXTURES

03/09/2022

Nchanga Rangers-Green Buffaloes

Green Eagles-Power Dynamos

FC MUZA-Chambishi

Lumwana Radiants-Napsa Stars

Nkwazi-Zesco United

Forest Rangers-Buildcon

04/09/2022

Nkana-Zanaco

Red Arrows-Kansanshi Dynamos

Prison Leopards-Kabwe Warriors