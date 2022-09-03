Power Dynamos’ early season honeymoon came to an end on Saturday when they lost 1-0 away at Green Eagles in Choma.

The defeat saw Power surrender the number one spot on the 2022/23 FAZ Super League table at the end of three games played into the still very new season.

Midfielder Amity Shemande scored the winner in the 87th minute to see Power still without an away win in Choma since 2012.

Power drop to second and were replaced at the summit by promoted Nchanga Rangers.

Eagles are 4th and join Power on 6 points.

Nchanga drew 0-0 at home in Chingola against fellow unbeaten side Green Buffaloes in a match the visitors had goalkeeper Clement Kasongo to thank for making some outstanding stops.

Nchanga have 7 points, after relegating Power to second who have 6 points while Buffaloes are at number 5 with 5 points.

Lumwana sneaked into third place on 6 points following a 1-0 home win over fellow promoted side Napsa Stars through an 79th minute own-goal from Daniel Adoko.

Meanwhile, Zesco United scrambled to a 1-0 away win over Nkwazi thanks to a late goal from Kizito Keziron in the 81st minute.

Elsewhere, Forest Rangers and Buildcon finish 1-1 in Ndola while promoted FC MUZA beat winless Chambishi 3-2.

WEEK 3 RESULTS AND FIXTURES

03/09/2022

Nchanga Rangers 0-Green Buffaloes 0

Green Eagles 1-Power Dynamos 0

FC MUZA 3-Chambishi 2

Lumwana Radiants 1-Napsa Stars 0

Nkwazi 0-Zesco United 1

Forest Rangers 1-Buildcon 1

04/09/2022

Nkana-Zanaco

Red Arrows-Kansanshi Dynamos

Prison Leopards-Kabwe Warriors