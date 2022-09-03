9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, September 3, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Eagles End Power Dynamos’ Honeymoon

By sports
55 views
0
Sports Eagles End Power Dynamos' Honeymoon
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Power Dynamos’ early season honeymoon came to an end on Saturday when they lost 1-0 away at Green Eagles in Choma.

The defeat saw Power surrender the number one spot on the 2022/23 FAZ Super League table at the end of three games played into the still very new season.

Midfielder Amity Shemande scored the winner in the 87th minute to see Power still without an away win in Choma since 2012.

Power drop to second and were replaced at the summit by promoted Nchanga Rangers.

Eagles are 4th and join Power on 6 points.

Nchanga drew 0-0 at home in Chingola against fellow unbeaten side Green Buffaloes in a match the visitors had goalkeeper Clement Kasongo to thank for making some outstanding stops.

Nchanga have 7 points, after relegating Power to second who have 6 points while Buffaloes are at number 5 with 5 points.

Lumwana sneaked into third place on 6 points following a 1-0 home win over fellow promoted side Napsa Stars through an 79th minute own-goal from Daniel Adoko.

Meanwhile, Zesco United scrambled to a 1-0 away win over Nkwazi thanks to a late goal from Kizito Keziron in the 81st minute.

Elsewhere, Forest Rangers and Buildcon finish 1-1 in Ndola while promoted FC MUZA beat winless Chambishi 3-2.

WEEK 3 RESULTS AND FIXTURES
03/09/2022
Nchanga Rangers 0-Green Buffaloes 0
Green Eagles 1-Power Dynamos 0
FC MUZA 3-Chambishi 2
Lumwana Radiants 1-Napsa Stars 0
Nkwazi 0-Zesco United 1
Forest Rangers 1-Buildcon 1

04/09/2022
Nkana-Zanaco
Red Arrows-Kansanshi Dynamos
Prison Leopards-Kabwe Warriors

Previous articleIt’s difficult to Celebrate the IMF-supported program, Government needs to disclose the details-Magande

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Eagles End Power Dynamos’ Honeymoon

Power Dynamos' early season honeymoon came to an end on Saturday when they lost 1-0 away at Green Eagles...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Ronald Sate-Sate Kampamba Confirmed as Kansanshi Dynamos Player

Sports sports - 0
Local football star Ronald "Sate Sate" Kampamba has joined Kansanshi Dynamo on a three-year contract after leaving his boyhood club Nkana. Sate Sate has left...
Read more

Unbeaten Power Dynamos Set For Major Test At Green Eagles

Sports sports - 0
Power Dynamos have a difficult date in their quest to stay top of the log when they visit tough Green Eagles this Saturday in...
Read more

Barbra Banda Promising More Goals At COSAFA Womens Cup

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo Zambia captain Barbra Banda has promised to score more goals at the 2022 COSAFA Women’s Championship after banging a brace in the 2-0...
Read more

Kabwe Warriors Beat Champions Arrows

Sports sports - 0
Red Arrows on Thursday suffered an early season setback in their FAZ Super League title defence when they lost 1- away at Kabwe Warriors. The...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.