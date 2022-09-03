9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, September 3, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

It’s unconstitutional and illegal the for President to refuse to grant me a waiver of oath of office-DPP

By Chief Editor
55 views
2
Headlines It's unconstitutional and illegal the for President to refuse to grant me...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lilian Siyunyi has described as unconstitutional and illegal the decision by President Hakainde Hichilema of refusing to grant her a waiver of oath of office in respect to the proceedings against her before the Judicial Complaints Commission JCC.

In her notice of application for leave to apply for judicial review proceedings filed at the Lusaka High Court, Ms. Siyunyi wants proceedings before the judicial complaints commission stayed.

She has cited Article 93 (1) of the Constitution which states that any decision made by the President should be in writing and under his signature.

Arising from that, Ms Siyunyi is challenging the decision of the Judicial Complaints Commission JCC deciding that the hearing of the complaints against her with the commission should proceed.

In this matter, the DPP is facing allegations of gross misconduct and incompetence for allegedly interfering with the functions of the Director General Mary Chirwa to have former KCM provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu arrested on fresh charges.

Meanwhile, The Judicial Complaints Commission began hearing complaints filed against the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mrs. Lillian Shawa-Siyuni despite an active fresh court action by Shawa-Siyuni against the State in which she is seeking a Judicial Review against the decision by the President to refuse to offer her a waiver to enable her to testify in the matters before the Commission.

On Wednesday, the DPP sued the Attorney General in the High Court to compel the State to provide a waiver of Oath of Office to enable her to testify without incriminating herself.

However High Court Judge-in-Charge, Hon. Gertrude Chawatama has not allocated the matter yet and was reported to be consulting with the Chief Justice who was in turn reportedly seeking an opinion of Community House on the matter.

On Friday, the JCC chaired by Judge Prisca Matimba Nyambe began to hear the complaints filed by Mary Chirwa of the DEC, the UPND, Elizabeth Chitika and State House Special Assistant for Politics, Levy Ngoma’s agent, Moses Kalonde.

The DPP has been hospitalized and also has a bereavement after losing her father.

The haste by the JCC to hear the matter appears to be designed to overcome the DPP’s fresh court challenge.

Previous articleAnyone who rejoices at Zambia’s mere contraction of more debt is an idiot
Next articleDepartment of Immigration secures convictions in various parts of the country

2 COMMENTS

  1. …,,”and the Chief Justice was was in turn reportedly seeking opinion of Community House”. And you expect us to believe this nonsense! This article is all crackers !!!

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Department of Immigration secures convictions in various parts of the country

The Zambia Department of Immigration has secured eighty-nine (89) convictions, apprehended one hundred and eighty-one (181), and removed one...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

PF must be grateful that HH has restructured the huge debt they accrued while in Government-Kangombe

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
Ruling UPND Sesheke Member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe has charged that the Patriotic Front (PF) must be grateful that President Hakainde Hichilema has restructured...
Read more

Civil Society lends support to Council’s move to remove unauthorized food and alcohol vendors from CBD

Headlines Chief Editor - 4
The Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition Alliance has welcomed the move by the Lusaka City Council to remove unauthorized food and alcohol vendors in...
Read more

Independent candidate accused of planning to withdraw nomination appears before ACC

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
Independent candidate in the 15th September Kwacha Parliamentary by-election Lawrence Kasonde Jr has appeared before the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) in Kitwe over allegations...
Read more

Lusambo arrested and charged for electoral corruption by the Anti-Corruption Commission Zambia

Headlines Chief Editor - 33
Yesterday, the former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo was arrested and charged for electoral corruption by the Anti-Corruption Commission Zambia. Mr Lusambo who is also...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.