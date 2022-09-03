Vice President, Mutale Nalumango has arrived in Ndola for a three-day working visit on the Copperbelt province.

The plane carrying the Vice President touched down at Peter Zuze airport at 09:45 hours this morning.

Copperbelt Minister, Elisha Matambo and Permanent Secretary, Augustine Kasongo were on hand to welcome Mrs Nalumango.

She has been accompanied by Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Garry Nkombo.

The Vice President and her entourage have since proceeded to Kitwe.

According to a programme yesterday revealed by the province administration, the Vice President is expected to visit Kapalala market to see how traders are conducting their businesses and will on Sunday, September 4th, join congregants at Lubuto’s United Church of Zambia (UCZ) before attending to other programmes.

Mrs Nalumango is also expected to visit Lubuto Secondary School, a school at which she spent part of her early life as a teacher and will return to Lusaka on Tuesday, September 6,2022.