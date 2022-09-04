Vice President Mutale Nalumango says the increase in enrolment of pupils in schools is as a result of good policies brought about by the government.

The Vice President said the education sector is now a success story for government and the people of Zambia.

She said free education is not a coined political statement as some people thought, but a reality that is inclusive and will not leave anyone behind.

Mrs. Nalumango said this today at Lubuto secondary school in Ndola after inspecting the school infrastructure.

The Vice President is a former member of staff at Lubuto secondary school.

She said government is aware of the challenges that have come with the free education policy and it will do everything possible to address hurdles in the sector.

The Vice President was responding to Copperbelt Provincial Education Officer, Stephen Chishiko who informed her that the province is facing infrastructure challenges following the increased enrolment.

Dr .Chishiko said the province has recorded an increase in enrolment this of 853, 596 from 756,279 pupils in 2021 representing an increase of 97, 317 enrolment.

Dr . Chishiko said the increment in enrolment has posed infrastructure challenge in the province.

He however thanked government for the recent recruitment of teachers where the province has received 2, 737 teachers.

And the Vice President said government is aware that the recruitment is not enough to respond to the increasing enrolment of pupils and will employ more teachers next year.

Mrs Nalumango also called on civil service workers to have a mind set change and be committed to duty if the country has to develop.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mutale Nalumango says the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration looks up to God for guidance as it governs the country.

Speaking at Lubuto United Church of Zambia (UCZ) in Ndola today, the Vice President said God commands a blessing where people are united.

She noted that it is government’s desire to unite Zambians and ultimately attract God’s blessings.

Mrs Nalumango urged the women in the church to emulate Deborah in the Bible and intercede for their families and the nation.

Lubuto UCZ Reverand in charge Friday Sinkonde said government’s message of national unity is in line with the UCZ theme for this year which says “All One in Christ”.

The Reverand urged the people in the country to love one another and help one another as commanded in the Bible as Christians living in a country declared a Christian nation.