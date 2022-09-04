Shepolopolo Zambia have advanced to the semifinals of the 2022 COSAFA Women’s Championship after recording their second straight win in Group B.

Striker Barbra Banda scored five goals on Sunday as Zambia thrashed Lesotho 7-0 at the Madibaz Stadium in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa.

Captain Banda registered her goals in the 11th,30th, 48th, 52nd and 56th minutes with Evarine Susan Katongo and Xiomara Mapepa netting a goal each in the 46th and 66th minutes respectively.

Banda’s opener was scored from a direct corner kick.

Shepolopolo top Group B on six points followed by Namibia on three points, Lesotho have three points and bottom placed Eswatini have no point.

Coach Bruce Mwape’s side launched the campaign with a 2-0 win over Namibia last Thursday.

Zambia’s next Group B encounter will be against Eswatini on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Namibia thumped Eswatini 5-1 in the other group match played earlier on Sunday afternoon.