Monday, September 5, 2022
Economy
Government to Publish Full details of IMF deal, Fertilizer subsidies Intact-Finance Minister

Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has said that Government will publish the full details of the US$1.3 billion IMF bailout package this week to ensure Zambians understand what is contained in the deal.

Speaking when he appeared on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview programme the Minister said that the IMF extended credit facility will help free up resources that the country can use to spend on recruiting teachers and health workers.

Dr Musokotwane said that Government has undertaken to implement reforms that will increase spending to social sectors such as Health and Education.

Meanwhile, the Minister has dispelled assertions by a section of society that fertiliser subsidies have been removed.
Dr Musokotwane said that the government has not removed fertiliser subsidies, but has merely revised the list of beneficiaries to ensure only deserving farmers benefit from the subsidised fertiliser.

He has further told ZNBC News in an interview that the government is also making sure that the fertiliser is procured in an efficient manner and at a lower price.

Dr Musokotwane said previously, that fertiliser was coming into the country at a  high price because of various factors, such as the presence of middlemen in the supply chain.

He has, therefore, assured the deserving vulnerable but viable farmers not to worry because fertiliser subsidies have not been removed.

