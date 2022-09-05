9.5 C
The continued detention Sean Tembo is clearly an abuse of the law and power-Changala

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Human Rights Activist Brebner Changala has said that the continued detention of leader of the opposition Patriots for Economic Progress president Sean Tembo without any charge is unacceptable and a violation of his rights.

Mr. Tembo has been arrested for allegedly defaming President Hakainde Hichilema, but according to Zambia Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, police will issue a comprehensive statement on Mr. Tembo’s arrest as soon as they finish with formalities.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Changala said that although he does not agree with some of the remarks that Mr. Tembo has been making, his arrest and continued detention is clearly an abuse of the law and power.

Meanwhile, the Patriots for Economic Progress through its Secretary General Joshua Lupupa has written to Inspector General of Policy Lemmy Kajoba to register the party’s displeasure and what he terms as unfair treatment of Mr. Tembo by police.

Mr Lupupa said that while the party appreciates that the police have the power to arrest and detain a suspect, it does not include denying one their constitutional right to be represented by lawyers.

In a letter dated 2nd September 2022 addressed to Mr. Kajoba and obtained by Phoenix News, Mr. Lupupa has asked the police chief to prevail over this situation to ensure that Mr. Tembo is accorded fair treatment as he awaits court appearance

Previous articlePR Girl successfully held the 2022 edition of Lusaka July under the theme ; Emeralds in a Zambian World

