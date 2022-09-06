The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested and charged 29 years old University of Zambia (UNZA) student with seven (7) counts of forgery and uttering false documents.

The Anti-Corruption Commission Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono disclosed that the act conducted by Patience Manase of Meanwood Ibex Plot No. 678 is contrary to sections 344 and 352 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Mr Moono noted that Ms Manase who is believed to be a student at the University of Zambia is alleged to have forged a School Certificate and uttered false documents, and the documents were made in order to facilitate her enrolment as a student at the University of Zambia.

“It is alleged that the accused committed the offences between 1st January, 2009 and 31st December, 2018 in Lusaka,” Mr Moono reviewed

Mr Moono stated that the investigations carried by the Commission have established that Ms Manase, forged several Examination Council (ECZ) of Zambia Joint Examination for School Certificate and General Certificate of Examination (GCE Statements of Results documents.

He cited that in the first count Ms Manase, whilst acting together with persons unknown, did make a false document namely an ECZ Joint Examination for School Certificate and GCE Statement of Results Number 1649929.

He added that in the second count, Ms Manase, whilst acting together with persons unknown, did make a false document namely an ECZ General Certificate of Education (GCE) Statement of Result with Examination Number 7691960023 Serial Number 2974085 for the year 2016.

Furthermore, in the third count, Ms Manase, whilst acting together with persons unknown, did make a false document namely, an ECZ Joint Examination for School Certificate and GCE Statement of Results Number 7091800103 Serial Number 1431321 for the year 2011.

He mentioned that in the fourth count, Ms Manase, whilst acting together with persons unknown, knowingly and fraudulently did utter a false document, namely an ECZ Joint Examination School Certificate and GCE Statement of Results with Examination Number 2690340322 Serial Number 1649929 presented to the University of Zambia.

Mr Moono further mentioned that in the fifth count, Ms Manase, whilst acting together with persons unknown, knowingly and fraudulently did utter a false document namely an ECZ Joint Examination for School Certificate and GCE Statement of Results with Examination Number 7691960023 Serial Number 2974085 for the year 2016 presented to the University of Zambia.

And in the sixth count, Ms Manase whilst acting together with persons unknown, knowingly and fraudulently did utter a false document namely an ECZ Joint Examination for School Certificate and GCE Statement of Results with Examination Number 7091800103 Serial Number 2431321 for the year 2011 presented to ZESCO Limited.

“All documents were purported to have been issued by the Examinations Council of Zambia,” Mr Moono disclosed

And finally in the Seventh Count, Mr Moono reviewed that Ms Manase did purport to have a full grade twelve certificate which was used to gain employment at ZESCO between 2016 and 2019 as an Assistant Call Centre Agent and Assistant Customer Care Officer and did obtain pecuniary advantage in the form of salaries and allowances amounting to K429, 972.68.

“Ms Manase is expected to appear in court soon,” Mr Moono said