9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

FRA told to consider buying all the maize from farmers who delivered their grain

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News FRA told to consider buying all the maize from farmers who...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A civic leader in Mwanza Central ward in Monze district has appealed to the government through the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to consider buying all the maize from farmers who delivered their grain after the buying exercise closed on August 30, 2022.

Mr Clement Hamakala told ZANIS in an interview yesterday that the agency should be lenient on the farmers who were ignorant about the closing date for the maize marketing season and buy their commodity to cover their production costs.

He said a number of small-scale farmers in the area produced large quantities of the staple food as compared to other areas in the district adding that they had high hopes of their commodity being bought by the government.

“As I speak right now at Ntambo depot, we have about 655 bags of white maize which farmers brought over the weekend but unfortunately were told that the FRA stopped buying the commodity on Friday, August 30, 2022. My humble appeal is for the government to consider buying the maize which farmers have already delivered at the depot as most of them were ignorant about the dates of closure of the marketing season,” said Mr. Hamakala.

The FRA officially closed the maize marketing season on Friday, August 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, Mr. Simon Malambo, the chairperson for Monze and Pemba Small Scale Farmers Association has also appealed to the FRA to extend the maize buying period to mop up all the grain which farmers produced to enhance food security.

He said farmers would feel unappreciated if the agency ignored the pleas from farmers adding that the marketing season was also too short for all the farmers to deliver their maize to depots for sale.

“We appeal to the government to allow FRA to extend the marketing season so that all their maize can be bought in order for farmers to meet their production costs and be able to grow more food in the forthcoming farming season,” said Mr. Malambo.

Mr. Malambo further suggested that government should allow small scale farmers to sell their maize directly to the Monze Milling Plant as a better alternative.

Previous articleWe are not Promoting Gay Rights, says PR Media, the Company behind Lusaka July

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

FRA told to consider buying all the maize from farmers who delivered their grain

A civic leader in Mwanza Central ward in Monze district has appealed to the government through the Food Reserve...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ACC arrest UNZA student for forging a Grade 12 Certificate to enroll at the university

General News Chief Editor - 6
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested and charged 29 years old University of Zambia (UNZA) student with seven (7) counts of forgery and uttering...
Read more

Vice President Nalumango arrives on the Copperbelt for two says working visit

General News Chief Editor - 12
Vice President, Mutale Nalumango has arrived in Ndola for a three-day working visit on the Copperbelt province. The plane carrying the Vice President touched down...
Read more

Department of Immigration secures convictions in various parts of the country

General News Chief Editor - 13
The Zambia Department of Immigration has secured eighty-nine (89) convictions, apprehended one hundred and eighty-one (181), and removed one hundred and thirty-one (131), both...
Read more

Agency pleased that NORTEC and Spruceland are providing formal training to weighbridge operators

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Zambia Metrology Agency (ZMA) has hailed the continued partnership between Ndola’s Northern Technical College (NORTEC) and Spruceland Technologies Group Limited in training professionals...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.