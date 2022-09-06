Kansanshi Dynamos coach Boyd Mulwanda has cautioned against putting too much pressure on his new signing and Nkana legend Ronald ‘Sate Sate” Kampamba.

Kampamba joined Kansanshi last week on a permanent deal as a free agent from his childhood club Nkana.

But the striker arrives at Kansanshi who have started the 2022/2023 FAZ Super League campaign on a winless note with just a point and are currently second from bottom at the end of round three.

“I think I wouldn’t want to talk much about the acquisition of “Sate Sate” because I wouldn’t want to put too much pressure on him,” Mulwanda said.

“And especially looking at the way the team has so far performed, we have lost twos game and drawn one, people would be expecting him to just come on and start scoring goals for us.

“So we will just want him to come on and play his game.”

Meanwhile, Sate joins a Kansanshi with depth and experienced attack that has ex-Zesco United and Kenyan international Jesse Were, Bruce Musakanya and Dave Daka.

Kansanshi host fellow winless side Nkwazi, with whom they are tied on 1 point, this Saturday in Lumwana battling to halt a two-match losing run.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 4

01/09/2022

Kabwe Warriors 1(Dominic Chanda 7′)- Red Arrows 0

WEEK 3

03/09/2022

Nchanga Rangers 0-Green Buffaloes 0

Green Eagles 1 (Amety Shamende 82′)-Power Dynamos 0

FC MUZA 3 (Sydney Kasanda 26′, Kondwani Mhango 37′, Rickson Ngambi 42′)-Chambishi 2(Innocent Kashita 15′, Kelvin Chomba 65′)

Lumwana Radiants 1(David Adoko 79’og)-Napsa Stars 0

Nkwazi 0-Zesco United 1(Kizito Keziron 81′)

Forest Rangers 1(Moyela Libanda 12′)-Buildcon 1(Placide Weta 13′)

04/09/2022

Nkana 1(Diamond Chikwekwe 52’pen)-Zanaco 2(Ackim Mumba 10, Abraham Siankombo 29′)

Red Arrows 3(Joseph Phiri 18, James Chamanga 35′, Saddam Yusuf 82′)-Kansanshi Dynamos 0

Prison Leopards 0-Kabwe Warriors 0

2022 COSAFA WOMENS CUP

Nelson Mandela Bay

04/09/2022

Nelson Mandela University Stadium

GROUP B

Namibia 5(Ivone Kooper 22′ 70′, Memory Ngonda 25′, Veweziwa Kotjipati 74′, Zenatha Coleman 90+5)-Eswatini 1 (Sisanda Ndinisa 45′)

Zambia 7(Barbara Banda 11′ 30′ 49′ 53′ 57′, Everine Katongo 45’+2, Xiomala Mapepa 67′) -Lesotho 0

01/09/2022

Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Lesotho 3(Boitumelo Rabale 7′ 33′ 88′)- Eswatini 0

Zambia 2 (Barbara Banda 4′ 71)- Namibia 0

FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION 1

WEEK 3

03/09/2022

ZESCO Malaiti 0-0 Kitwe United

Mpulungu Harbour 2-1 Kafue Celtic

Kafue Eagles 1-0 Jumulo

Aguila Stars 1-0 Konkola Blades

Trident 2-0 Young Buffaloes

(Emmanuel Kalala 3’, Jackson Silwimba 85’)

Indeni 2-2 Atletico Lusaka

Livingstone Pirates 1-0 City of Lusaka

(Poniso Liseli 30’)

04/09/2022

Barts 1-1 Mutundo Stars

Mufulira Wanderers 0-0 Lusaka Dynamos

TOP SCORERS 2022/2023

04/09/2022

LEAGUE

Saddam Yusuf(Red Arrows):2

Abraham Siankombo (Zanaco):2

Amity Shamende(Green Eagles):2

Benjamin Mukanda (Lumwana):2

Logic Chingandu (Nchanga Rangers):2

Alex Ngonga (Nkana):2

Kennedy Musonda (Power Dynamos):2

Joseph Phiri (Red Arrows):1

James Chamanga (Red Arrows):1

Kizito Keziron (Zesco):1

Placide Weta (Buildcon):1

Moyela Libanda(Forest):1

Diamond Chikwekwe (Nkana):1

Ackim Mumba (Zanaco):1

Sydney Kasanda (FC MUZA):1

Kondwani Mhango (FC MUZA):1

Rickson Ngambi(FC MUZA):1

Innocent Kashita (Chambishi):1

Kelvin Chomba (Chambishi):1

Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors):1

Davis Bwalya (Buildcon):1

Tshite Mweshi (Zanaco):1

John Kosamu (Green Buffaloes):1

Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes):1

Chitoshi Chinga (Forest Rangers):1

Pedro Miguel (Nchanga Rangers):1

Landu Meite (Prison Leopards):1

Lubinda Mundia(Prison Leopards):1

Kilo Mwepu (Power Dynamos):1

Patrick Gondwe (Nkana):1

Andrew Phiri (FC MUZA):1

Golden Mashata (Green Buffaloes):1

Abraham Kanyanga (Lumwana):1

Kapambwe Musonda (Lumwana):1

Hosea Silwimba (Green Eagles):1

Damiano Kola (Prison Leopards):1

Alfred Leku (Zesco United):1

Jacob Kaunda (Power Dynamos):1

OWN GOALS

David Adoko (Napsa):1

CUP

13/08/2022

Joseph Phiri (Red Arrows):1

CONTINENTAL

13/08/2022

MEN

WOMEN

Ireen Lungu(Green Buffaloes) :5

Anita Mulenga (Green Buffaloes):1

Natasha Nanyangwe (Green Buffaloes):1

INTERNATIONALS

04/09/2022

SENIORS

-MENS

Kelvin Mubanga (Zesco United):2

Spencer Sautu (Zesco United):1

Albert Kangwanda (Zanaco):1

Ricky Banda (Red Arrows):1

-WOMENS

(Includes goals in NT vs club pre-WAFCON training games)

Barbara Banda: 7

Avell Chitundu :4

Grace Chanda:3

Misozi Zulu:3*

Xiomala Mapepa:2

Everine Katongo:2

Ireen Lungu:1

Ochumba Oseke:1

*denotes own-goal