Government has described the late former cabinet Minister, Mbambo Sianga as an accomplished politician who dedicated his life to service.

Speaking during a funeral church service of the late Mr. Sianga, Minister of Information and Media, Chushi Kasanda says government is saddened by the death of the former cabinet minister who greatly contributed to the country’s foundation for development.

The Minister said the late Mr. Sianga was among the few surviving citizens representing the pre-independence patriots who are the reservoir of knowledge and wisdom.

She said it is the duty of the current generation to work hard and build on the efforts of Mr Sianga and his compatriots to ensure their works are not in vain.

Ms Kasanda noted that the current generation has a lot of lessons to draw from the selfless commitment that led to the realization of a free and independent Zambia that many continue to enjoy.

“His unique leadership qualities, combined with a culture of hard work, commitment to duty, loyalty and humility were recognized by President Kenneth Kaunda who later promoted him to full cabinet minister in 1991,” Ms Kasanda stated.

She urged the bereaved family to draw comfort from God as they mourn a honourable man who deserves a dignified send off.

And late Mr. Sianga’s widow, Sikopo Sianga holds great memories of her late husband for the great and caring man he was.

Mrs. Sianga said her husband always put the family first before himself as he was ever concerned about the welfare of his children.

And the children said their father led a principled centered life and accommodated everyone regardless of their standing in society.

The daughter to the late, Sibeso Sianga said her father showed unconditional love to people he interacted with while also attending to the needs of the family.

And family representative, Aubrey Chibumba thanked government for the support rendered to the family and according Mr. Sianga a dignified send off.

The late Mr. Sianga served in various portfolios which led to his promotion as Cabinet Minister during the UNIP government from 1980 to 1991.

Mr. Sianga 77 died on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) after an illness.

He has since been put to rest at the Leopard Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka.