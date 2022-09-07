The National Heart Disease Hospital, which has been in existence for over a year now, has so far conducted over 100 various cardiac diseases with 10 of them being open heart surgery since inception.

National Heart Disease Hospital Specialist General Surgeon and Registration Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist, Stanley Zulu, said the health institution, which deals with both heart and lung complications, has continued to conduct successful surgeries.

Dr. Zulu noted that the hospital has so far received patients from neighbouring Malawi. He added that the hospital is now able to attend to patients with heart and lung complications who in the past would have been flown abroad for specialised treatment.

Dr. Zulu said the hospital is also receiving patients from other countries for specialised treatment.

Meanwhile, Heart Disease Hospital Senior Medical Superintendent, Chabwela Shumba, said a joint team of medical personnel from TICO Japan and Zambian Doctors have conducted five successful surgeries since Tuesday last week.

Dr. Shumba said the hospital has 120 bed capacity and 25 beds in the Intensive Care Unit.