By Kapya Kaoma

The ongoing detentions and arrests of fellow citizens on charges of defaming President HH are worrisome. Is it by coincidence that double H (HH) once meant “Heil Hitler;” the untamed egotist maniac, who like President Hichilema won democratic elections through populist propaganda, but governed as a vicious dictator? Hilter built a cult of blind cadres, then silenced opposing voices, and killed his own people for the crime of defamation. Many good people cared less–it was about their opponents. He went for millions of Jews, and again, they did little. Finally, he came for those of his own party; and Pastor Martin Niemöller Poem says it all:

First they came for the Communists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Communist.

Then they came for the Socialists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me

And there was no one left

[To speak for me]

Hitler was the most insecure, immature and dangerous person to rule Germany. Psychologists say Hitler never grew up–he behaved like a toddler–a trend visibly evident in President Hichilema. UPND cadres are celebrating such arrests, but they will end up victims of the same. Didn’t Chiluba use his own cadres against his own Cabinet Ministers, among them Edith Nawakwi and Godfrey Miyanda? Dictators are opportunists–they will always use power to advance their own ambitions. Victimization of political dissent is the dictator’s whip!

Is it not time HH realized like Joe Biden that in a democratic nation “everyone is entitled to be an idiot”? Millions will praise him and millions others will insult him at rallies, in streets and on social media. Is politics not said to be a dirty game for this very reason? And how can he develop democracy if idiots are arrested for speaking out against him? To millions a savior, an angel, the best president, to his opponents, a corrupt egomaniac, a thief and of course, undisputed chief of liars. Isn’t it within their democratic freedoms to do so? Didn’t HH employ the same rights to advance his political career against Mwanawasa, Banda, Sata and Lungu?

HH’s thuggish actions cannot be defended on the premise of legality–President HH promised to promote human rights, and freedom of expression is fundamental to democracy. Alas. A liar cannot be trusted on anything; this insecure monster awaits to devour anyone who refuses to worship him.

Is President HH surely humane? The man lacks sympathy–to him everything is a business transaction. Such a capitalist spirit permits him to imprison citizens for the exact same things he did as an ordinary citizen. Promoting anarchy through such arrests only belittles him to exactly who he is, a god to less than 2.8 million followers–period. But Zambia has over 18 million people! To most Zambians, HH is nothing but an worthless idol. To call him Baal is to elevate him to a position of gods. Unless he understands this fact, he will soon find himself insulted by preschoolers.

Besides, Zambians are political prostitutes; today they dance “forward,” tomorrow they will dance for something else. Unless Seer 1 erased his memory, he is old enough to know that the very people who shouted FTJ Chiluba’s name in the 1990s are the same people who joyfully watched his underwear paraded in court. Like HH, Chiluba boasted about the IMF and World Bank loans. Only to send masses to their graves! And who ever thought Sata’s PF would go out of power so fast in disgrace? Didn’t Zambians vow to take Banda’s MMD out of State House if he didn’t concede to PF’s “More Money in Your Pockets” and “People driven Constitution”? Zambians love slogans, but they also hold PhDs in amnesia. So HH should build more prisons–for toddlers will insult him just as old people. Only insanity will make one think otherwise!

Real insanity, I submit, is following what people say about the President on social media and arresting them for it. Like morally bankrupt Donald Trump, HH is addicted to Social media–his policies are announced on social media platforms laced with taunts aimed at his opponents. When his opponents respond with taunts, however, they are arrested for defamation.

But true defamation is to claim that President HH is honest. We all know he is a chief of liars. Hence a person of decency cannot claim otherwise without defaming the man whose political life is built on deceit, lies and secrecy.

When will he declare his business partners?