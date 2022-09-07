9.5 C
Sports
Shepolopolo Brace for Champions Tanzania in COSAFA Semi’s

Shepolopolo Brace for Champions Tanzania in COSAFA Semi's
Shepolopolo Zambia will face Tanzania in the 2022 COSAFA Women’s Championship semi-final at Isaac Wolfson Stadium on Friday.

The semi-final line up was confirmed when guest nation and defending champions Tanzania beat Malawi 3-1 to finish top of C with seven points.

Hosts South Africa will take on third best-placed finishers Namibia in the other semi-final on 9 September at 15h30.

Zambia reached the semifinals with a perfect record having won all the three Group B matches.

Shepolopolo won Group B after beating Namibia 2-0, Lesotho 7-0 and Eswatini 2-0.

At last year’s COSAFA Cup, Tanzania beat Zambia 3-2 on post-match after a 1-1 draw.

Previous articleWEDNESDAY BRIEFS: Mutapa Gets U23 Job, Tanzania Seal Shepolopolo Date

