9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

UNZA, LAZ and SAIPAR honours Professor Muna Ndulo

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News UNZA, LAZ and SAIPAR honours Professor Muna Ndulo
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The University of Zambia (UNZA), the Southern African Institute for Policy and Research (SAIPAR) and the Law Association of Zambia celebrated Muna Ndulo, William Nelson Cromwell Professor of International and Comparative Law, Cornell Law School, for his influence as a legal scholar, constitutional advisor, academic leader and expert in international law and development.

UNZA is a Cornell Global Hubs partner university with long-standing connections to Prof. Ndulo and Cornell’s Institute for African Development (IAD), part of the Mario Einaudi Center for International Studies.

As past director of IAD and former law school dean and professor at UNZA, Ndulo led and strengthened faculty research partnerships between the universities, cooperative events and internships for Cornell students across twenty years.

From 2001–20, Ndulo’s leadership helped to define IAD’s research and applied policy focus on African governance, access to justice and human rights.

The conference, “Democracy, Law and Higher Education in Zambia,” was held in Lusaka on August 4–5 and honored his years of contribution to the legal scholarship of Zambia with the book launch of An Intellectual Giant: Essays in Honour of Muna Ndulo.

“I was truly overwhelmed to be honored in this manner,” said Ndulo. “I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have travelled with me on this academic journey. I could not have done this on my own.”

Among his many accomplishments, Ndulo has shaped constitutions, consulted at several international organizations within the UN system and World Bank and currently serves on the UN Secretary General’s Civil Society Advisory Board.

He is an acclaimed scholar with appointments at many universities in southern Africa and has taught generations of Cornell law students about international human rights and comparative law in Africa.

Rachel Beatty Riedl, director of the Einaudi Center, and N’Dri Thérèse Assié-Lumumba, current IAD director, represented Cornell at the conference, joining many distinguished African legal scholars.

The University of Zambia is an incredible partner,” said Riedl.

“The Einaudi Center’s internships offered through UNZA and the Southern African Institute for Policy and Research connect Cornell students and faculty to major stakeholders across Zambia—from government policy advisors, to leading NGOs, to regional and continental organizations.”

Like the Hub in Zambia, most Global Hubs locations build upon existing partnerships to increase access and expand opportunities. At Hubs, faculty, staff, students and international alumni will find opportunities for sustained interdisciplinary collaborations that combine research, learning and engagement.

Previous articleZambia Seeks $8.4 Billion in Debt Relief Under IMF Bailout

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

UNZA, LAZ and SAIPAR honours Professor Muna Ndulo

The University of Zambia (UNZA), the Southern African Institute for Policy and Research (SAIPAR) and the Law Association of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Elephant census under way in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia and Angola

General News Chief Editor - 0
The elephant census is under way in the Kavango–Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA), after it started in Zambia's Kafue National Park. The survey will also...
Read more

FRA told to consider buying all the maize from farmers who delivered their grain

General News Chief Editor - 1
A civic leader in Mwanza Central ward in Monze district has appealed to the government through the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to consider buying...
Read more

ACC arrest UNZA student for forging a Grade 12 Certificate to enroll at the university

General News Chief Editor - 10
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested and charged 29 years old University of Zambia (UNZA) student with seven (7) counts of forgery and uttering...
Read more

Vice President Nalumango arrives on the Copperbelt for two says working visit

General News Chief Editor - 12
Vice President, Mutale Nalumango has arrived in Ndola for a three-day working visit on the Copperbelt province. The plane carrying the Vice President touched down...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.