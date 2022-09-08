9.5 C
BA begins to engage public on broadcasting services

By Support Editor
The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has started engaging the public on public broadcasting services in selected districts of North-western province

The engagements are aimed at helping improve compliance in licensing and broadcasting levels.

IBA Board Representative, Jameson Mbale says the authority needs to discuss issues surrounding licensing for radio and television stations following complaints from many applicants regarding application procedures.

Professor Mbale said this in Kabompo today when he and a team of officers from IBA alongside the Director General, Josephine Mapoma paid a courtesy call on Kabompo District Commissioner, Hubert Chinyanga before meeting the members of the public.

Meanwhile, Ms. Mapoma said the interaction is not meant to only bridge the gap between the existing media owners but also those intending to open broadcasting houses.

Mr. Chinyanga thanked the IBA delegation for visiting the district saying more information will be made available to the general public on broadcasting services.

He said Kabompo has already established a community radio station which is in operation and is serving as a public participation platform.

