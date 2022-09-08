9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 8, 2022
General News
Government to roll out nutrition in schools

By Chief Editor
Government says in line with its free education policy , it will ensure that the School Health Nutrition policy ( SHNP ) is fully rolled out in all schools.

Southern Province Permanent Secretary Naamani Moonze says government remains committed that the school health and nutrition program will be rolled out in all schools to enhance academic performance for pupils.

Dr. Monze explains that that with the free education policy in place, the SHN program presents an avenue to address nutritional and health related challenges crucial in reducing pupil absenteeism and low academic performance.

He was speaking in a speech on his behalf by Deputy Permanent Secretary, Yolanta Mutyambe at the Southern Province orientation on the School Health and Nutrition Policy.

And Healthy Learners, Director of Partnerships Catherine Samiselo has called for continued partnerships in promoting school health services.

Mrs Samiselo explains that health plays a major role in the learning process, hence the need for continued collaboration in transitioning schools into providing basic health care services through health rooms.

