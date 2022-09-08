9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 8, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

President Hichilema fires Ministry of Mines PS

By Chief Editor
55 views
2
General News President Hichilema fires Ministry of Mines PS
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has dismissed the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development Permanent Secretary, Dr. Sakwiba Musiwa.

In a statement made available to the media by State House where no reasons were given for the dismissal, the President has since appointed Mr Mooya Lukamba to replace Dr. Musiwa.

In the same vein, president Hichilema has appointed Mr Jonas Anthony Mulongoti as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry and Mr. Himba Cheelo as new Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Energy.

Former PS at Ministry of Commerce, Ms. Chawe P.M. Chuulu has been deployed to Cabinet Office, Special Duties.

The decisions were made in accordance with Articles 91, 92(1), 92(2)(e) with immediate effect.

Below is the full statement

Previous articleGovernment to start sensitising Luanshya farmers on FISP changes
Next articleMalanji, Bowman asks Court to suspend by-elections

2 COMMENTS

  1. He’s Mooya Lumamba not Lukamba
    Though he’s from the PROVINCE I was wondering why he was skipped for the position of PS in the first place.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 2

Malanji, Bowman asks Court to suspend by-elections

Former Kwacha Constituency PF member of parliament Joseph Malanji and his Kabushi counterpart Bowman Lusambo have asked the Lusaka...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government to start sensitising Luanshya farmers on FISP changes

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Ministry of Agriculture in Luanshya district in the Copperbelt province is set to begin sensitising farmers on the minor adjustments to the Farmer...
Read more

Poacher jailed, fined K242,000 for poaching

General News Chief Editor - 10
The Itezhi Tezhi Magistrates Court has found a farmer guilty of unlawful possession of game meat and sentenced him to three years in prison. The...
Read more

Council of Churches and Pentecostal Assemblies join in Condemning Lusaka July

General News Chief Editor - 25
The Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) and the Pentecostal Assemblies of God (PAOG) Zambia have condemned the Lusaka July Fashion Festival held over...
Read more

UNZA, LAZ and SAIPAR honours Professor Muna Ndulo

General News Chief Editor - 10
The University of Zambia (UNZA), the Southern African Institute for Policy and Research (SAIPAR) and the Law Association of Zambia celebrated Muna Ndulo, William...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.