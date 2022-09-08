President Hakainde Hichilema has dismissed the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development Permanent Secretary, Dr. Sakwiba Musiwa.

In a statement made available to the media by State House where no reasons were given for the dismissal, the President has since appointed Mr Mooya Lukamba to replace Dr. Musiwa.

In the same vein, president Hichilema has appointed Mr Jonas Anthony Mulongoti as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry and Mr. Himba Cheelo as new Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Energy.

Former PS at Ministry of Commerce, Ms. Chawe P.M. Chuulu has been deployed to Cabinet Office, Special Duties.

The decisions were made in accordance with Articles 91, 92(1), 92(2)(e) with immediate effect.

Below is the full statement