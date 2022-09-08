9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 8, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Queen Elizabeth II has died

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Headlines Queen Elizabeth II has died
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon, the royal family has announced, plunging the nation into mourning.

Her family gathered at her Scottish estate after concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

All the Queen’s children travelled to Balmoral, near Aberdeen, after doctors placed the Queen under medical supervision.

Her grandson, Prince William, is also there, with his brother, Prince Harry, on his way.

The flags in Downing Street were lowered to half mast at 6.36pm.

A period of national mourning is beginning, as tributes flood in from around the globe, hailing the Queen’s commitment to serving her country and the Commonwealth.

Previous articleBA begins to engage public on broadcasting services

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Queen Elizabeth II has died

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years. The Queen...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Constitutional Court Didn’t Make a Pronouncement on the Eligibility of Lusambo and Malanji to contest

Headlines Chief Editor - 29
Minister of Justice, Mulambo Haimbe, has stated that the Constitutional Court did not make a pronouncement as to the eligibility of Bowman Lusambo and...
Read more

M’membe has welcomed the Constitution Court ruling as Chipenzi says judgement is not convincing

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
Socialist Party President Fred M'membe has welcomed the Constitution Court ruling that has declared Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji eligible to re-contest the Kabushi...
Read more

PF salutes the Constitution Court ruling declaring Lusambo and Malanji eligible to re-contest the by elections

Headlines Chief Editor - 35
The Constitutional Court has ruled that both former Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo and the former Kwacha Member of Parliament Joseph Malanji are...
Read more

No Woman should Die while Giving Birth-Masebo

Headlines Chief Editor - 5
The Ministry of Health is working towards the implementation of a policy that will ensure that all health facilities in the country have access...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.