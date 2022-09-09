Here are briefs on how our Chipolopolo stars fared in European mid-week action.
=SCOTLAND
On Wednesday, striker Fashion Sakala was an unused substitute in Rangers 4-0 UEFA Champions League away Group A loss to Ajax Amsterdam.
=SERBIA
Midfielder Klings Kangwa was an unused substitute on Thursday in Red Star Belgrade’s 1-0 home loss to French club Monaco in their opening Group H match of the UEFA Europa League.
=DENMARK
Midtjylland were in Austria on Thursday where they lost 1-0 at Sturm Graz in their opening Group F game of the UEFA Europa League.
Midfielder Edward Chilufya came on in the 81st minute.
=SWEDEN
Midfielder Emmanuel Banda came on in the 61st minute of Djurgarden’s 0-0 away draw in Ireland against Shamrock Rovers in their opening UEFA Europa Conference League Group F fixture.