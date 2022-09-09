Zambia Under-23 coach Oswald Mutapa has named eight foreign based players in his 36-member provisional squad for next month’s second round 2023 Africa Cup qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

The foreign based players are Prince Mumba (NK Istra-Croatia), Lameck Banda (Lecce-Italy), Miguel Chaiwa (BSC Young Boys), Golden Mafwenta (Real Monarchs (USA), Mannah Chiwisa (Atalanta-Italy), Peter Chikola (Gorica-Croatia), Jadel Katongo (Manchester City) and Chanka Zimba (Cardiff City-England).

During a press briefing held at Football House on Friday morning, Mutapa indicated that there is still room for more players in the U-23.

Power Dynamos forward Joshua Mutale is leading local players alongside Patrick Gondwe of Nkana, Napsa Stars’ Jimmy Mukeya, Enock Sakala jnr, Golden Mashata and Ricky Banda.

According to FAZ Media, the local players will enter residential camp next week.

Zambia will face Sierra Leone away in Freetown on the weekend of October 21-23 before hosting the junior Leone Stars on October 29 in Lusaka.

Winner over two legs will qualify to the final round that will be played in March 2023 where Egypt or the winner between Botswana and Eswatini await.

Zambia is on bye from the first round of qualifiers.

The Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations will be used as a qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

PROVISIONAL LIST

GOALKEEPERS

Patrick Chooma (Prison Leopards), Levison Banda (Zesco United), Jeban Tembo (Red Arrows), Mukuka Chilufya (Shamuel)

(DEFENDERS)

John Chishimba (Zesco United), Emmanuel Bwalya Chembe, Andrew Phiri, Mathews Chabala (Nchanga Rangers), Christopher Katongo, Kingsley Hakwiya (Kansanshi Dynamos), Issah Kazembe (Indeni), Happy Nsiku (Red Arrows), Changwe Shikilwa (Power Dynamos), Amon Chulu (Nkana), Taonga Ngulube (Nangweshi FC), Chikondi Njobvu (Green Eagles)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Patrick Gondwe (Nkana), Johsua Mutale (Power Dynamos), Felix Banda (Napsa Stars), Muma Mumba (Kafue Eagles), Charles Majapa (Barcelona Academy), Golden Mashata (Green Buffaloes), Songa Chipyoka, Kasoma Luwawa (Zesco United), Emmanuel Mukosha (Green Eagles), Aaron Banda, Augustine Katongo (Kabwe Warriors), Emmanuel Mayungano (MUZA), Joseph ‘Sabobo’ Banda (Red Arrows)

(STRIKERS)

Reagan Mtonga (Power Dynamos), Jonathan Munalula (Forest Rangers), Jimmy Mukeya (Napsa Stars), Derrick Bulaya (Green Eagles), Enock Sakala Junior (Zesco United), Ricky Banda (Red Arrows), Kingstone Mutandwe (Barcelona Academy)