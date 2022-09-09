9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 9, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

President Hakainde Hichilema mourns Queen Elizabeth II

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News President Hakainde Hichilema mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II ,Britain’s longest serving monarch.

The President said  Her Majesty the Queen will be remembered for her devotion to public service ,her deep sense of duty to country and for her immeasurable contributions to the promotion of good governance ,human rights and the various charities and patronages to which she was associated.

Below is the Full Press Statement

President Hakainde Hichilema ,on behalf of the Government and the people of the republic of Zambia,wished to express his heartfelt condolences on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II ,Britain’s longest serving monarch.

President Hichilema stands together with members of the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the entire Commonwealth and expresses his immense pride in Her Majesty’s numerous accomplishments during her extraordinary life and reign spanning nearly 70 years.

The President notes that Her Majesty the Queen will be remembered for her devotion to public service ,her deep sense of duty to country and for her immeasurable contributions to the promotion of good governance ,human rights and the various charities and patronages to which she was associated.

Her Majesty oversaw seismic shifts in the global social ,cultural,political and economic landscape during her unprecedented reign.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will forever remain an inspiration and a symbol of steadfast ,resolute and unwavering leadership ,not only to the people of Zambia but to all citizens of the Commonwealth and indeed the world.

The President joins the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland ,the Commonwealth and indeed the world in mourning Her Majesty,while his thoughts and prayers,and those of the people of the Republic of Zambia go the Royal family.

Issued by: Anthony Bwalya
Presidential Spokesperson

Previous articlePresident Hichilema projects 4% economic growth

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

President Hakainde Hichilema mourns Queen Elizabeth II

President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II ,Britain's longest...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The Constitutional Court Judgment Should Serve as a Lesson to ECZ

General News Chief Editor - 13
University Of Zambia Historian Euston Chiputa says the Constitutional Court judgment on the eligibility of Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji to recontest the Kabushi...
Read more

Uncensored initiation ceremony teachings blamed for teen pregnancies

General News Chief Editor - 4
A community-based organisation implementing sexual-reproductive health rights activities in the Eastern Province has said the uncensored teaching during cultural practices such as Chinamwali (initiation...
Read more

IBA begins to engage public on broadcasting services

Headlines Chief Editor - 0
The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has started engaging the public on public broadcasting services in selected districts of North-western province The engagements are aimed...
Read more

Syakalima calls for revival of libraries

General News Chief Editor - 7
Minister of Education, Douglas Syakalima, says there is a need to revive and establish libraries at primary, secondary and tertiary levels in order to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.