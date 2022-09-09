President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II ,Britain’s longest serving monarch.

President Hakainde Hichilema ,on behalf of the Government and the people of the republic of Zambia,wished to express his heartfelt condolences on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II ,Britain’s longest serving monarch.

President Hichilema stands together with members of the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the entire Commonwealth and expresses his immense pride in Her Majesty’s numerous accomplishments during her extraordinary life and reign spanning nearly 70 years.

The President notes that Her Majesty the Queen will be remembered for her devotion to public service ,her deep sense of duty to country and for her immeasurable contributions to the promotion of good governance ,human rights and the various charities and patronages to which she was associated.

Her Majesty oversaw seismic shifts in the global social ,cultural,political and economic landscape during her unprecedented reign.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will forever remain an inspiration and a symbol of steadfast ,resolute and unwavering leadership ,not only to the people of Zambia but to all citizens of the Commonwealth and indeed the world.

The President joins the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland ,the Commonwealth and indeed the world in mourning Her Majesty,while his thoughts and prayers,and those of the people of the Republic of Zambia go the Royal family.

Issued by: Anthony Bwalya

Presidential Spokesperson