Shepolopolo Zambia has reached the 2022 COSAFA Women’s Cup final for the first time in four years after beating Tanzania 2-1 at Nelson Mandela Bay.

The result in Friday’s semifinal saw Zambia avenge their semifinal defeat to Tanzania in last year’s tournament that they lost 3-2 following a 1-1 draw.

It took Zambia just 12 minutes to get on the score sheet when captain and Barbara Banda pierced through Tanzania’s defence to beat goalkeeper Najiat Idrisa.

It was Banda’s 9th goal of the tournament and is firmly sailing to take home the golden boot as she left her nearest contender Gaonyadiwe Ontlametse of Botswana in her wake by four goals.

But Zambia’s lead lasted just fifteen minutes when defender Lushomo Mweemba headed in the ball into her own net in a futile attempt to clear Anastazia Katunzi’s free-kick.

A war of attrition ten ensued heading into the break but relief came two minutes after the restart when Misozi Zulu scored what would ultimately be the decider.

Misozi punished Idrisa who dropped Xiomala Mapepa’s floated ball and the midfielder who was lurking behind the Tanzania goalkeeper made no mistake with cab ice-cold finish.

Zambia head into their second-ever COSAFA Women’s Cup final seeking their debut title.

The 2022 Women’s AFCON Bronze medalists await winner of the other semifinal tie between hosts South Africa versus Namibia clash in the September 11 final.

Shepolopolo have been to the final once in 2019 when they lost to again to Tanzania, 4-3 on penalties, after a 1-1 draw.