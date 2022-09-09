Opposition Golden Party of Zambia President Jackson Silavwe has said the Zambian people must never legalise, embrace or surrender to the homosexuality agenda in all its forms.

The debate on homosexuality in Zambia has been sparked by the recently held Lusaka July fashion festival which is alleged to have promoted homosexuality.

However, organisers of the Lusaka July have defended the event saying it was not promoting homosexuality.

Commenting on the resurfaced debate on homosexuality in Zambia, Mr. Silavwe said every generation of Zambians irregardless of their creed must continuously stand up against the promotion of homosexuality and defeat the crusade.

The opposition leader said Zambians should never dare to call homosexuality as a right because it is a sin against God.

Mr. Silavwe said gayism and related practices defiles deeply held Christian and cultural beliefs that define Zambia as a conservative society

“As a Party, we wish to add our voice to the on going debate on homosexuality fueled by an event in the entertainment industry as well as homosexualising of cartoon characters for kids such as Superman and Peppa pig.Paramount to this discussion is the fundamental acceptance that only Zambians have the inalienable right to determine their way of life and adopt values thereof to shape their society. That right is absolute and non-negotiable.Time and again, Zambians from all walks of life have openly pronounced themselves on the subject of homosexuality since independence through various past and present Constitutional making processes,” Mr. Silavwe said.

“We the Zambian people have emphatically frowned upon gayism and it’s relatives because it defiles our deeply held Christian and Cultural beliefs which defines our conservative Society. It has got nothing to do with the the British colonial-era heritage of laws. This is the will of the Zambian people expressed in their Constitution on which the Zambian state derives it’s authority.Therefore, our position as a Party and clarion call to the Zambian people now and future generations is to never legalise, embrace or surrender to the homosexuality agenda in all it’s forms in this God Country.Every generation of Zambians irregardless of their creed must continuously stand up against this movement and defeat it. Yes we say no to gayism in all its forms. We dare not call right what our God has called so.God Bless Zambia.We expressed these same views on 4th December, 2019 when the gay couple was jailed for 15 years by the High Court of Zambia,” Mr. Silavwe said.

Meanwhile, the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) has called for the arrest of the organizers of the Lusaka-July for allegedly breaking the law.

EFZ Executive Director Bishop Andrew Mwenda is worried that the Police have decided to keep quite over this important matter.

Bishop Mwenda says Zambia is a country of morals and laws, adding that the Zambian laws do not permit the promotion of Lesbianism, gayiesm, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT).

EFZ has joined a chorus of many other stakeholders that have condemned the Lusaka July and the promotion of homosexuality.

Earlier in the week, the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) and the Pentecostal Assemblies of God (PAOG) Zambia have condemned the Lusaka July Fashion Festival held over the weekend for violating national values.

Meanwhile, the Pentecostal Assemblies of God – Zambia (PAOGZ) Council of Bishops has described the Lusaka July as a strange event with strange activities.

Bishops Council General Secretary Brian Bwalya said the Church is saying no to indecent and detestable lifestyles alleged promoted during the Lusaka July event.

Bishop Bwalya emphasized that fashion should not be indecent as portrayed at the controversial event.

In a written statement, CCZ General Secretary Fr. Emmanuel Chikoya without being specific said the Lusaka July event portrayed un-Zambian acts.

Fr. Chikoya has since called on the government, its members and the general public to uphold Zambia’s national values.