Monze District Director of Health, Gocho Kapoba, has disclosed that about 35 percent of expectant women in the district prefer to give birth at home while 65 percent desire to deliver from health facilities.

Dr. Kapoba said this situation should be changed so that maternal deaths can drastically reduce in the district.

Speaking during the hygiene behaviour change training for community-based volunteers and health staff yesterday, Dr. Kapoba said out of 43 health facilities, less than 20 have maternity wards for safe delivery for women in labour.

He said the district was happy with the presidential directive that all health facilities should have maternity wings to ensure quality health for women in labour and to contain the burden of maternal mortalities.

He has since urged his staff and the community volunteers to change to provide better maternal services to prevent maternal deaths associated with delivering from home.

“As you undergo this hygiene behaviour training, it is important for you to ensure health facilities are clean because maybe it is because some of our health facilities are dirty that is why women in labour avoid coming for deliveries,” said Dr. Kapoba.

He thanked Water Aid Zambia for complementing the government’s efforts in the provision of sanitation facilities, construction of maternity wings and promotion of hygiene behaviour change in communities in the district.

Dr. Kapoba also said all health facilities would have adequate drugs and health personnel following the recent recruitment of more medical personnel by the government.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kapoba has expressed grave concern over the rise in dog bites in the district.

He said at least 10 dog bites are recorded at different health facilities per week, a situation he said needs urgent attention.

Dr. Kapoba therefore called on the local authority and other stakeholders to ensure that there are no stray dogs to prevent deaths due to rabies.

“One of our biggest worries is that at least 10 dog bites are recorded per week at the health centres and already we have one person who was bitten by a rabid dog and later developed rabies,” he said.