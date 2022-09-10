Shepolopolo Zambia are seeking to claim their first title as they face South Africa in the final of the 2022 COSAFA Women’s Championship on Sunday afternoon at Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Pretoria.

The final will kick off at 15:30 hours.

Zambia is confident of winning the cup.

“We have seen our opponents, we know them we have played against them several times before. There is no second chance it is do or die. This should be our title now,” said Zambia coach Bruce Mwape.

Zambia captain Barbra Banda said:”It won’t be an easy game but all in all we have prepared for it. I think our main objective and the target of this team is to win the COSAFA Cup.”

Defender Margaret Belemu has predicted a tough final against Banyana.

South Africa recently controversially beat Zambia 1-0 at the Africa Cup in Morocco.

“The game will be very tough, looking at the way our opponent played at the last Africa Cup. We played against them and it was a very tough game and even at the COSAFA Cup they have played very well so I know it will be very tough for us as a team but all in all I have so much confidence that we will win,” Belemu said.

South Africa reached the final after beating Namibia 1-0 as Zambia edged Tanzania 2-1 in the semi-finals on Friday.

COSAFA has declared entry into the stadium free for fans.