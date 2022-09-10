9.5 C
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Rural News
Southern province Co-operative Marketing Union asks for more hammer-mills

By Chief Editor
The Southern Province Co-operative Marketing Union (SPCMU) says more solar hammers mills are needed in the province.

SPCMU Chairperson Lawrence Mudaala says the demand for 30 hammer mills follows the various benefits the communities has enjoyed among them being reduced prices of the essential commodity in the region.

Mr. Mudaala says the millers would evenly be distributed once acquired from the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry.

ZANIS reports that the SPCMU Chairperson said this in an interview Friday, in Zimba.

“There is demand from our co-operatives for more solar hammer mills. We’ve requested for 30 more in order to service our clientele in various parts of province,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mudaala has revealed that the Union has made positive strides in recovering the money from the hammer mills.

“Repayment of loans from the solar hammer mills is progressing on well. There is accountability from our members,” Mr. Mudaala bragged.

He commended the Co-operative members for exhibiting integrity and accountability on monetary matters.

In 2015, Government bought 2,000 solar powered hammer mills under the auspices of the presidential milling initiative and working closely with the Zambia Cooperative Federation (ZCF) and Government through the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry.

The hammer mills procured from China were allocated across to all the 10 provinces in Zambia and they have since created jobs among the Zambian people.

