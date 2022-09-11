9.5 C
Sports
Shepolopolo are COSAFA Queen

Shepolopolo Zambia have won the 2022 COSAFA Women’s Cup after edging hosts South Africa 1-0 in Pretoria on Sunday afternoon.

This is the first COSAFA Cup crown for the Zambian women.

Striker and captain Barbra Banda headed in the winner in the second half of extra time following a goalless 90 minutes.

Banda was set up by defender Margaret Belemu to score after 108 minutes at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium.

It had been an evenly balanced encounter before coach Bruce Mwape’s Zambian side won it late in the final.

Prior to the final, Zambia hinted they had unfinished business against Banyana.

South Africa controversially beat Zambia 1-0 at the recent Africa Cup in Morocco through a dubiously awarded late penalty.

Unbeaten Zambia have won the regional championship with a perfect record.

