The committee appointed by President Hakainde Hichilema to review appeals from former public workers who were retired in national interest by former president Edgar Lungu has recommended the reinstatement of 154 appellants.

The committee settled for the 154 after reviewing 1,868 appeals from the 2,126 it received.

Acting Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa revealed in a statement that the committee received appeals from appellants that cut across a broad spectrum of the civil service.

‘’The total number of appeals received was 2,126 which included 1,246 from the Mainstream Public Service, 167 from Local Authorities and 713 from grant aided institutions and statutory bodies. Arising from the 1,868 cases that were considered and concluded, the Committee has referred 323 to the respective institutions for administrative resolve while cases for 130 appellants are still before the Courts of Law hence were not considered,’’ he said. ‘’In addition, 40 cases are still under the consideration of relevant Service Commissions and 966 were dismissed in accordance with the laid down disciplinary procedures. On 4th November 2021, Government invited former Public Service employees who were retired in national interest or were separated on unfair ground to submit appeal letters for consideration of reinstatement.

The appellants were separated through different modes including including early or normal retirement, retirement in national interest, retirement in public interest and termination of employment or contract.’’

Kangwa said others were separated through non-award of new contracts, dismissal, redundancy or retrenchment and resignation, among other forms of separation.

He said the appeals were considered by an independent committee comprising serving and former senior government officials in order to promote transparency.

‘’Following the consideration and conclusion of the appeal cases, Government has commenced the process of reinstating the 154 successful appellants and is appealing for patience as all responses, irrespective of the outcome, are being prepared,’’ said Kangwa.