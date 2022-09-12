A delegation of senior members of the Patriotic Front have arrived in Nairobi,Kenya to attend the Inauguration Ceremony of President-Elect William Ruto scheduled for Tuesday, 13th September 2022.

The delegation led by Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee and Chairman of the Information and Publicity and former Minister of Water Affairs, Hon. Raphael Nakacinda, former Mines Minister Hon. Richard Musukwa, former Ambassador to Ethiopia and former Permanent Representative to the African Union, Emmanuel Mwamba arrived in Nairobi at the invitation of the Kenyan Government.

At least 20 Heads of State have confirmed attendance at President-elect William Ruto’s swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday

The Assumption of the Office of the President Committee said that they are expecting at least 2,500 VIPs during the event, who will include senior government officials from other nations across the region and beyond as well as members of the diplomatic corps.

US President Joe Biden on Saturday, September 10, approved a delegation of five to attend President-elect William Ruto’s swearing in ceremony on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Meanwhile Mr. Nakacinda, who is also Member of the Central Committee said they were happy to be in Nairobi to witness the inauguration of a committed pan-African son, popularly elected by his people.