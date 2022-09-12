The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has on behalf of the Litungu, various chiefs and the people of Barotseland expressed its deep condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

BRE Prime Minister, Manyando Mukela, conveyed the message of condolences through the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Kalapa while on a six days special tour of the Litunga of Kalabo and Sikongo districts.

Ngambela Mukela said the BRE has cordial relationship with the great monarch of the British Empire, adding that this will continue.

Ngambela Mukela said the late Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered for having an encounter with the BRE when she accompanied King George VI the sixth in 1947 in Livingstone.

King George VI came to confer the medal of gallant to the Litunga I, the father of the present Litunga Lubosi Imwiko II.

The Ngambela added that Litunga Lewanika attended Queen Elizabeth II coronation ceremony in 1953 as Queen of the Commonwealth.

He says the late Queen will further be remembered for proclaiming Barotesland her British Protectorate in 1953 and in 1959 for conferring a Knighthood on Litunga Mwanawina Lewanika among others.