9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, September 12, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Government to delay the payment of the first Eurobond due this month

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Economy Government to delay the payment of the first Eurobond due this month
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambian government is talking to its bondholders about postponing Eurobond payments due to the ongoing debt restructuring.

The first Eurobond, worth 750 million US dollars, is due this month, and according to Mukuli Chikuba, the permanent secretary in charge of budget and economic affairs in the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, the government will not make any payment.

Mr Chikuba stated that payments will not be made until new terms are agreed upon between the government and the bondholders during a press conference on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

According to him, the government intended to get back in touch with the bondholders to make sure that the payment dates were postponed until the nation’s debt restructuring process was complete.

He said the government wanted to make sure that all creditors were treated equally.

Between 2012 and 2015, Zambia issued three Eurobonds: the first was for 750 million dollars in 2012, the second was for 1 billion dollars in 2014, and the third was for 1.25 billion dollars in 2015.

The first Eurobond was scheduled to mature in September 2022, and the government was expected to settle the second and third bonds in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Last week, the IMF approved a new, 1.3 billion dollar extended credit facility agreement for Zambia, clearing the way for the southern African country to start working with individual creditors on a debt restructuring plan to address the country’s debt crisis.

Previous article154 Civil Servants retired in national interest under PF rule to be reinstated

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Government to delay the payment of the first Eurobond due this month

The Zambian government is talking to its bondholders about postponing Eurobond payments due to the ongoing debt restructuring. The first...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

IMF Deal: Cry, My Beloved Zambia, the conditions are heartless

Economy Chief Editor - 54
By Grieve Chelwa The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has published the conditions attached to the newly agreed programme with the Zambian government. The conditions are...
Read more

IBA begins to engage public on broadcasting services

Economy Support Editor - 1
The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has started engaging the public on public broadcasting services in selected districts of North-western province The engagements are aimed at helping improve compliance in licensing...
Read more

Technology can transform Zambia’s economy-Mutati

Economy Support Editor - 3
Government says a number of interventions are being implemented towards enhancing the digital transformation in the country. ZANIS reports that Minister of Technology and Science,...
Read more

Ministry of Green Economy & Environment’s Forestry Department set to automate services

Economy Chief Editor - 3
The Forestry Department under the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment has embarked on plans to automate the services it offers to the public...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.