President Hakainde Hichilema has pledged to run his administration in a transparent and well-calculated manner to ensure real development.

President Hakainde says running the government is a serious business that should not be managed through trial and error.

Speaking at Changanamai grounds in Kitwe today, when he arrived from Ndola , Mr Hichilema said his administration is tirelessly working to address the country’s various social-economic challenges as promised before being in government.

He cited the introduction of free education, reduction of inflation, fuel prices and stabilization of the performance of the Kwacha against the US Dollar as some of the economic aspects that have so far been addressed.

And President Hakainde has reiterated his commitment to addressing the challenges at Mopani and Konkola Copper Mines, respectively.

And Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe said the government will engage Emerald mine owners on the Copperbelt so that they can give their dumpsites to youths.

Earlier small-scale miners praised the new dawn government for its progressive agenda in empowering youths. President Hakainde Hichilema is on the Copperbelt on a five-day working visit.

Meanwhile, Chief Ishima Sanken’i IV of the Lunda-speaking people of Zambezi District in North-Western Province has hailed President Hakainde Hichilema for restoring political stability, reviving the economy and championing prudent utilization of public resources.

And Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary, Robert Kamalata has reiterated President Hakainde Hichilema’s call for traditional leaders across the country to join him in uniting the country.

Chief Ishima Sanken’i IV said President Hichilema needs to be commended for restoring political stability through the banning of party cadrerism in markets and bus stations.

ZANIS reports that the Chief said this when he graced the 2022 Zambangulwe traditional ceremony of the Tonga-speaking people of Chief Chipepo of Chirundu District in Southern Province.

He noted that the de-militarization and depoliticisation of markets, bus stations and other public places has enabled Zambians to now freely engage in businesses without being forced to belong to the ruling party.

“May l urge all Zambians to continue rallying behind President Hakainde Hichilema in the spirit of “One Zambia, One Nation” motto for the development of our country. As traditional leaders, we are extremely happy to see our people conduct their businesses without being forced to belong to the ruling party or any other party.

“On behalf of the traditional leaders, I want to thank President Hichilema for bringing back peace and order to this wonderful country which has resulted in achieving some developmental milestones across the country.”

Earlier, Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary, Robert Kamalata has reiterated President Hakainde Hichilema’s call for traditional leaders across the country to join him in uniting the country.

Mr. Kamalata who was represented at the ceremony by Lusaka Province Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Officer, Bestone Mboozi, said President Hichilema is highly indebted to all the chiefs for providing wise counsel to the new administration in running of state affairs.

He explained that the contributions of all the chiefs has led to the promotion and preservation of Zambia’s rich cultural heritage and harmony in their respective chiefdoms.

“As Chiefs, you have been at the centre of the arbitration of the many disputes that have risen in the province, we shall therefore continue to seek guidance on so many traditional matters in the province. The new administration believes that traditional leaders can be agents of unity and meaningful development in rural areas, hence, various pronouncements made to restore the integrity of chiefs,” he added.

Mr. Kamalata on behalf of the Lusaka Provincial Administration also formally bid farewell to Chief Chipepo and the people of Chirundu district from the realignment of the district from Lusaka to Southern Province.

Meanwhile, Chief Nalubamba of the Ill-speaking people of Namwala District said the presence of Chief Ishima Sanken’i IV at the ceremony will cement the tribal and cultural ties between the people of Southern and North-western provinces respectively.

Chief Nalubamba, who is the Southern Province Council of Chiefs Chairperson, praised Chief Ishima Sanken’i IV for for accepting to grace this year’s Zambangulwe traditional ceremony held in Ng’ombe Ilede.

The traditional leader also praised Chief Chipepo for inviting other chiefs to witness the successful hosting of the ceremony stressing that this will also strengthen togetherness.