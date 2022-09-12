Independent candidate in Thursday’s Kabushi parliamentary candidate Albert Yombwe has withdrawn from the race citing uneven playing field.

According to the Electoral Process Act under Section 31(2), the law requires the cancellation of elections and calling for fresh nominations whenever a candidate withdraws.

Mr Yombwe whose campaign symbol was an umbrella has since written to the Electoral Commission of Zambia and the Returning Officer in the Kabushi by election stating that the ruling UPND has been given undue advantage in the campaign period.

Mr Yombwe also alleges that his supporters have been beaten and are now sacred to go out and campaign.

“I write to inform you that pursuant to Article 52 (6) of the Constitution of Zambia, I have resigned and withdrawn my candidature from the forthcoming Kabushi Constituency by election scheduled for September 15th 2022 due to unfair practices on the part of other candidates in the campaign which includes distribution of money to the electorates as seen in some videos and beating up of people by the UPND. My campaign team has since been afraid to freely campaign,” Mr Yombwe wrote.