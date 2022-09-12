Information has emerged that President Hakainde Hichilema gave K10,000 to a family in Ndola’s Kabushi Constituency on Saturday, with only a few days before Thursday’s by election.

During his door to door campaigns, President Hichilema is also accused of dishing out K300 and bags of mealie meal to every household he visits.

President Hichilema is making the donations in the company of UPND’s candidate in the Kabushi by election Bernard Kanengo.

One of the receipients of the cash donation, Nyuma Ngoma who is a Deacon at Reformed Church in Zambia in Kariba area in Mukuba ward in Kabushi Constituency confirmed receiving K10,000 from President Hichilema when he visited his home on Saturday.

Mr Ngoma whose wife had recently delivered triplets said the money will be used to take cafe of the three babies.

He said he is thankful to President Hichilema for the gesture.

“It was particularly fulfilling to sit with some households and share the daily experiences by our citizens. Sat with a family that God Almighty has blessed with triplets. We committed that with my wife Mutinta, we will support the family in addition to the government support in form of free education among other challenges,” Mr Hichilema confirmed in a Facebook post.

But the opposition PF has described the action by President Hichilema as a violation of the Electoral Code of Conduct as it appoints to vote buying.

PF Copperbelt Provincial Chairman Bernard Chitondo has since challenged the Anti Corruption Commission to summon President Hichilema for questioning over the blatant violation of the Electoral Process Act.

“We have a President here who is flouting the law with inpunity and we want Musa Mwenye to tell his officers to act. There is an election in a few days and this President is bribing people broad day light,” Mr. Chitondo said.

On Thursday, people of Kabushi, Kwacha and Luangwa are expected to go to the polls to elect their MPS and Council Chairperson respectively.