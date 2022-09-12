Local Government Service Commission Chairperson Ackson Sejani says the Human Resource Management Committees (HRMCs) being constituted countrywide will be closely monitored and evaluated to ensure compliance to set standards.

Mr. Sejani warns that once formed the Commission will not hesitate to deal with those who will fail to carry out their mandate.

Mr. Sejani was speaking when he officially opened the five-day programme for the formation of HRMCs in Luapula Province being held at Sali Riverside Lodge in Mansa today.

“ The Commission expects those who will be appointed and sworn in to be responsible personnel who will carry out their delegated functions with dedication and commitment to the public.

“In this regard, be forewarned colleagues, that the Commission will not hesitate to withdraw delegated functions from those HRMCs that will fail to fulfil the obligations with professionalism,” he cautioned.

The Commission has continued to capacity build local authorities especially Principal Officers and Human Resource practitioners to ensure quality and timely processing of Human Resource cases.

Meanwhile, Mansa Mayor Njikho Musuku said the dismantling of all outstanding human resource matters which include confirmations, promotions and filling up of vacant positions needed to be quickly addressed.

“We are aware that the Local Government Service Commission has in the recent past advertised some vacant positions in councils countrywide, and our plea to the commission is to also attend to the outstanding matters in order to motivate the current workforce,” he said.

Mr. Musuku stated that employees needed to be motivated by attending to their needs timely if the local government is to achieve its objectives adding that in order to improve revenue collection for the local authority, different strategies have been put in place.

He added that in the case of Mansa Town Council, the local authority has entered into Private Public Partnerships (PPP) to create avenues for revenue.

Earlier, during the courtesy call by the LGSC on the Provincial Administration, Luapula Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Royd Mwansa stated that Town Councils are the backbone of the new dawn administration as they have been mandated to carry out the decentralization policy.

Mr Mwansa said the Provincial Administration expects the recruitment of quality human resource personnel in the Province.

“Your coming sir with your team, we are hoping that we will have a good team in the province so that after your exit we should start seeing developmental works progressing,” he said.

Mr. Mwansa wondered why even after increasing the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), some councils are delaying to actualise the projects they have the fund.

“Government is doing its best to improve people’s livelihood but some councils are lagging behind in implementing the CDF projects. Where are we missing it? So your coming is a very big achievement for us because we believe things will now start moving,” he stated.

The Programme for the formation of Human Resource Management Committees in Luapula Province runs from 12 to 17 September, 2022.